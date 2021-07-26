Netmarble To Release Marvel Future Revolution In Late August

During a livestream this evening, Netmarble revealed the official release date for Marvel Future Revolution as it will drop in late August. The team revealed that they will be releasing the game on August 25th through both iOS and Android, and that you can currently pre-register for the game on both platforms right now. If you do decide to pre-register for the free-to-play open-world action RPG, you will receive a "Pre-Registration Costume Gift Box" that will grant a full costume set of in-game cosmetic items for one of the eight staring Marvel superheroes. You can read up a little bit more on the game below as we patiently wait for it to drop. And if you're interested in learning more about all eight heroes and what made them so special to be picked as starters, individual profiles have been made for all of them over on the game's YouTube channel.

Marvel Future Revolution begins when numerous Earths from across the Multiverse converge to form an entirely new 'Primary Earth' filled with many missions across unique zones: the high-tech New Stark City, the dangerous Hydra Empire, the wild and rugged Sakaar, and many more. As agents of the newly formed 'Omega Flight' Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains and defend the 'Primary Earth' from a never-ending series of threats. Eight playable Super Heroes, consisting of Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and Storm, will be outfitted in an extensive collection of iconic costumes from throughout the Marvel Universe, with a tremendous selection of more than 400 million costume combinations per hero from which to choose. This is Marvel's first Open-World mobile game, exploring a completely original storyline inspired by decades of Marvel storytelling, featuring a variety of fan-favorite characters from Marvel lore.

