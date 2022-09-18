NeverAwake Confirmed For PlayStation & Switch In January
Phoenixx Games and developer Neotro Inc. revealed that NeverAwake will be coming to both Nintendo Switch and PlayStation consoles in January. The twin-stick shoot 'em up with a nightmare twist is already set to be released on PC and Xbox consoles on September 28th, so this announcement is essentially completing the loop of other major gaming consoles as it will drop on January 19th for the rest. Since they're so close apart, aside from any possible updates it may need, this will basically be the same game. Just released four months apart. You can check out the latest trailer below as we wind our way to its initial release later this month.
Childhood nightmares will last forever, thanks to a physical release in Western territories through a partner to be announced later and in Eastern regions through Happinet. Physical preorders will open in the coming months for Vermillion Gate Grand Prize winner at BitSummit 2022, Japan's most prestigious indie game festival. Bedtime comes first for PC sleepers, with a Steam version for PC arriving on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Explore the nightmares of Rem, a little girl shackled in her nightmares by her fear of vegetables, dentists, and her classmates. She summons up the internal strength to fight against her tormentors, wielding a demonic, dragon-shaped gun that can vanquish these twisted abominations. Square off against giant, grotesque bosses, all hand-animated with incredible detail.
Fight against waves of imaginary monsters in more than 80 looping, side-scrolling levels, dodging, aiming, and shooting in 360-degree combat to defeat enemies, and collect the souls of defeated monsters to complete each level. Failing to collect 100 percent souls on the first loop leads to more dangerous levels on the next loop. Spend collected souls on upgrades and a temporary powerup to make the stage easier if things get too nightmarish.