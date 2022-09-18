NeverAwake Confirmed For PlayStation & Switch In January

Childhood nightmares will last forever, thanks to a physical release in Western territories through a partner to be announced later and in Eastern regions through Happinet. Physical preorders will open in the coming months for Vermillion Gate Grand Prize winner at BitSummit 2022, Japan's most prestigious indie game festival. Bedtime comes first for PC sleepers, with a Steam version for PC arriving on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Explore the nightmares of Rem, a little girl shackled in her nightmares by her fear of vegetables, dentists, and her classmates. She summons up the internal strength to fight against her tormentors, wielding a demonic, dragon-shaped gun that can vanquish these twisted abominations. Square off against giant, grotesque bosses, all hand-animated with incredible detail.

Fight against waves of imaginary monsters in more than 80 looping, side-scrolling levels, dodging, aiming, and shooting in 360-degree combat to defeat enemies, and collect the souls of defeated monsters to complete each level. Failing to collect 100 percent souls on the first loop leads to more dangerous levels on the next loop. Spend collected souls on upgrades and a temporary powerup to make the stage easier if things get too nightmarish.