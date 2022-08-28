NeverAwake Is Set For Release In Late September

Phoenixx Games and developer and developer Neotro Inc. revealed during Gamescom 2022 that NeverAwake is coming out in late September. If you haven't seen this game before, you take on the role of a girl who never wakes up and is constantly fighting monsters in her dreams, as you'll use twin-stick controls to shoot and battle your way through some truly gruesome nightmares. The game will drop on PC via Steam on September 28th, with Switch and PS5 versions on the way sometime in Q1 2023.

Discover the grotesque nightmares of a little girl, trapped in her slumber, paralyzed by fear, seemingly never to awake. In the deepest parts of her subconsciousness, she sees Rem, a fierce fighter armed with a demonic, dragon-shaped gun, who fights to conquer the forces trapping her. Dodge, aim and shoot in 360-degree levels, gather enough power to unleash a wide blast around Rem when surrounded by foes as she drifts through beautiful hand-drawn landscapes of fears and monstrosities of the girl's nightmares.

Annihilate the abominations haunting her waking hours like dentists, angry dogs, and going to school. Other foes represent terrors more familiar to Japanese youth, like the first boss, a radish monster representing the acquired taste of wasabi. Each of the 80 levels loops until Rem collects all the souls, and each loop gets more challenging if Rem can't defeat her adversaries in time. Fight more than a dozen bosses, discover what lies at the core of the girl's subconscious and what might lead to her freedom from this sleep paralysis.

"I aimed to create a shooting game accessible to all, and a neverending nightmarish loop of the same stage repeated over and over again seemed like an ideal way for players to progress at their own pace," said Hiroshi Sawatari, developer of the game. "By designing the enemies from elements we all have feared or loathed in our lives, we hoped to create a setting that is both horrifying and sympathetic."