Neverwinter: Avernus Launches Second Redeemed Citadel Episode

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have released the second episode to The Redeemed Citadel in Neverwinter: Avernus. The latest update to hit the game will continue the campaign they launched last month where you will be aiding the powerful ruler of Avernus, Zariel. Who somehow has become newly redeemed and free from Asmodeus' bondage, or so it would seem. She's looking for your help to restore the balance in the Nine Hells and undo her previous dark deeds. You can read the full details of the update below as it is officially in the game today.

Players need to work together to reach four major milestones and reforge the citadel adding new rooms and content as they rebuild the citadel. Players contribute to the reconstruction by assisting Zariel: slaying fiends and completing Heroic Encounters in Avernus, by completing Holy Register of the Deputation Quests, and by doing the Weekly Challenges. Weekly Challenges have players slaying demons, locating treasure, or traveling to past dungeons in an effort to gain Zariel's Favor, a currency that can be exchanged for various goods. New Neverwinter content added since the launch of the first episode includes: New Chamber – The War Room A new chamber in the citadel that offers challenging and deadly new quests and is filled with Zariel's lieutenants

New Heroic Encounter – Devil Assault A new Heroic Encounter where the infernal legions attempt to take back the Redeemed Citadel

The Scathing Light Artifact A powerful leaderboard reward, the Scathing Light allows players to wield the power of a spell unique to Zariel

Normal Version of the Zariel Challenge Trial Players can now challenge Zariel herself in a normal version of the Difficult Trial to test their mettle and help train for the Master Trial Zariel Challenge The Trial will become available when the milestone for Episode 2 is completed

New Mythic Quality Mount Upgrades Players will be able to upgrade their mounts from Common quality to Mythic quality Upgrading a mount to mythic quality will improve the mount's overall power and available insignia slots

New Hunt Marks to slay deadly devils and demons for rewards

Blessed Weapons available from the Zariel's favor vendor While rebuilding the citadel closer to its former glory, players can earn the following new Neverwinter awards: Redeemed Citadel Teleport Scrolls

Holy Zariel Vanity Pet

Tears of the Redeemed (used as a restoration reagent for Blessed Weapons)

Coffer of Astral Diamonds