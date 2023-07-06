Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Gearbox Publishing, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: Cryptic Studios, d&d, Demonweb Pits

Neverwinter Reveals New Expansion Called Demonweb Pits

Gearbox Publishing revealed new details to the D&D-influenced game Neverwinter's latest expansion as you're going to the Demonweb Pits.

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios revealed the latest expansion for Neverwinter this mounting as players will soon delve into the Demonweb Pits. Being released across the board on July 18th, the new module will send you on a new Dungeons & Dragons-type quest, and will bring the conclusion of the Menzoberranzan story arc. You'll need to help save the drow city of Menzoberranzan from the spider-goddess of the drow, Lolth, who looks to make it all her new domain. You'll get a new adventure zone in Narbondellyn which will allow you to explore the grounds of House Fey-Branche, a powerful house of Menzoberranzan. You're also getting the new Demonweb Pits dungeon with an epic battle against Lolth, as well as general updates for the game. We got the details for you below.

"Following the events of Menzoberranzan, Gromph Baenre, the Archmage of Menzoberranzan, has recovered his lost demon summoning tome, Zhaun'ol'leal. Pouring over ancient texts within the Sorcere, the Archmage hoped to find a way to gain access to Lolth's domain within the Abyss, the Demonweb Pits. This caused a spell to materialize and fracture under its own weight, resulting in the Material Plane and the Demonweb Pits to be connected — allowing demons, including Lolth, to step into the Underdark and a torrent of abyssal magic to flood into the Narbondellyn district. To stop Menzoberranzan from being torn asunder, you'll need to join forces with Noori, a brilliant Sorcere mage and cousin to the Archmage, to seal the rift and send Lolth back to the Abyss! In the new module, Demonweb Pits, heroes brave enough to answer Bregan D'aerthe's call for aid will discover plenty of new content within Neverwinter, including the new Narbondellyn Adventure Zone. It is here you will explore the grounds of House Fey-Branche, a powerful house of Menzoberranzan, and assist this venerable and mighty house in constructing the Realm Engine to drive back Lolth."

"Throughout all neighborhoods in Menzoberranzan, you'll be able to take on challenging hunts that will have you go up against horrifying monstrosities from both the Underdark and the Demonweb Pits itself. With these new hunts, they'll feature modifiers for you to make each hunt more challenging to earn greater rewards, and have a mix of mechanics introduced in previous hunts from the Dragonslayer and Barovia modules for Neverwinter. For those looking for a deadly challenge, you can take on the Demonweb Pits dungeon with new bosses, including a challenging fight against Lolth, new secrets, rewards and three difficulty tiers to choose from (Normal, Advanced, and Master). In addition to this new dungeon, quality of life improvements will be introduced, most notably a new post-leveling experience that offers new goals for players after reaching level 20 (the max level in the game), along with new rewards as you make leveling progress – extending the new user-experience and improving guidance into the endgame experience for Neverwinter."

