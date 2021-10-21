Neverwinter's Halloween Events Have Returned For 2021

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have bright back two Halloween events to Neverwinter, which have officially kicked off today. The events are known as the Masquerade of Liars and the Contest of Liars, both of which celebrate costumes, treats, and the freedom of appearing to be not yourself. You'll be able to complete daily quests and exchange Masquerade Tokens to earn spooky rewards, and boy do they have a bunch of rewards this year. Including a new Mini Simon Vanity Pet, Enchanted Broom Mount, Splinters Companion, Fashion Masks, and more. We have information on both below, which will be running until November 4th, but you can also read finer details on a pair of blogs here and here.

Neverwinter: Contest Of Liars The fourth annual Contest of Liars begins this week and we have a feeling it will be absolutely frightful! "What is the Contest of Liars?" you ask. Well, it is a race for treats like none you have ever seen before. The winners of this race will also be given a prize that will only be around this year. Participation in this contest is simple: Step 1 – choose a team, Step 2 – gather some tasty treats from all over the sword coast, Step 3 – profit. This year's new team is the Madcap Mashers, led by D'Mond Ichor, and they will be joined by last year's non-winning teams (Maize Masters and Toil & Trouble on PC and Xbox; Maize Masters and Knotty Roots on PS4). All three teams can be found in the central courtyard around the Tree of Balance in Protector's Enclave. Follow the instructions given by the Contest Master until you have chosen a team and you will be on your way!

This year, 3 factions are once again vying for your attention in Neverwinter, each with their own agenda and rewards. Visit the Dev Blog for more details! Daily Quest: Trade of Treats – For this Daily Quest, players can obtain Liar's Charms from interacting with pumpkins around Protector's Enclave as well as from killing enemies. They will then have to find Masquerade Illusionists, who wander the streets, entertain citizens and trade them Liar's Charms. Players will have to trade Charms to different Illusionists to receive Illusionist's Bags, which contain two to three Masquerade Tokens, refinement items for the Illusionist's Mask and perhaps a Beholder Piñata. After you complete your daily quests, you'll still be able to trade Liar's Charms to Illusionists for additional bags! One Liar's Charm can also be traded for one Masquerade Token with the Masquerade Master. Daily Quest: Lore of Liars – Learn more about the lore behind the festival and receive a lore entry. After completing this quest, players will receive 5 Masquerade Tokens. Every day, the Loremaster will have a new piece of lore for you to learn!