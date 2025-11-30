Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Avemary Rocket, room6, Sutesan Games

New Action Adventure Game Avemary Rocket Announced

Flee from those who seek to hunt you down in Avemary Rocket, a new action-adventure game where you flee in a ship that need repair

Article Summary Avemary Rocket is a new action-adventure game featuring fast-paced spaceship repair and survival gameplay.

Play as Captain Patchwork, escaping a mysterious pursuer on a ship that constantly breaks down in space.

Real-time events keep players on their toes as they fix ship issues, fight invaders, and manage emergencies.

Explore the ship for shortcuts and secrets, adding speedrunning and discovery elements to Avemary Rocket.

Indie game developer Sutesan Games and publisher room6 have revealed their latest game in the works as they debuted Avemary Rocket. This is an action-adventure title where you play Captain Patchwork, who is on the run and ends up taking over a ship to flee into space. Problem is, its falling apart and needs some work, as you'll balance fixing things and fighting foes while continuing your voyage. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be out sometime in 2026.

Avemary Rocket

Fleeing from a mysterious pursuer, you board an autopilot spaceship named "Patchwork." With coordinates already set, you're ready to kick your feet back and relax… or so you'd think. The Patchwork is actually a huge mess! This ship is truly living up to its namesake as it constantly breaks down and requires repairing. Adding to the chaos – your pursuer and mysterious lifeforms are now popping up all over the place. Take control of the ship (or whatever's left of it), deal with all of the misfortunes on this troubling spaceship and hope for a relatively safe passage through space.

Time flows in real time when you're on the Patchwork so there's never a moment to rest. As soon as there's trouble, your handy navigator will wake you up and report on what's happening aboard the ship. Time is of the essence so rush over to the scene with the help of your map and deal with the issue swiftly. Whether it's putting out fires, patching up holes or eliminating small enemies, the ship needs you. Once everything has calmed down, you can (probably) go back to sleep…

There's more than meets the eye to your dilapidated little space vessel. Use your free time to explore the ship. Discover shortcuts and items that will expedite future fixes, giving an RTA speedrunning feel to the game. The more free time you have, the more you can explore and maybe discover the truth within the mysterious Patchwork.

