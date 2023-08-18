Posted in: Games, Gamescom, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eon Rush, Eon Rush Studios

New Action RPG Eon Rush To Debut At Gamescom 2023

Eon Rush Studios will be debuting their self-titled game, Eon Rush, during Gamescom 2023, with more to be revealed next week.

Indie game developer and publisher Eon Rush Studios has revealed their latest game, strangely enough, a self-titled venture called Eon Rush. This is their flagship game as the company is creating a co-op action RPG, set on an adventure through time and space, as players will have to battle across different eras of fantasy sci-fi. Along with the info below, the company revealed they will have a very early pre-alpha demo available at Gamescom 2023 for everyone to come try out. No official release date has been set yet.

"Eon Rush is an ambitious action RPG set in a rich fantasy world, being developed by a passionate team of veteran developers. Thrust into a war against time itself; players assume the role of a guardian to aid them in their goal of destroying the Chronophage: a terrible monster that eats time itself and consumes whole realms in the process. Eon Rush combines the best of endgame PvE and PvP thrills, skipping the filler and getting straight into the fun. Players dive into a variety of trials, including taking down colossal monsters, competing in challenging gauntlets, and engaging in heart-pounding battles across space and time. Whether players are a casual fans of the genre looking for fresh experiences to enjoy with friends, or love testing their skills through speedrunning or outplaying others, Eon Rush provides a variety of immersive experiences for all."

"The Eon Rush Studios development team is made up of games industry veterans, who between them have worked on titles such as FarCry Primal, FarCry 5, WatchDogs, Pokémon, The Secret World, and Tales from Space: About a Blob. Their experience includes time at AAA gaming companies including Ubisoft, Nintendo, Wizards of the Coast, and Konami, as well as major broadcasting entities such as HBO and Disney, on beloved franchises such as Star Trek, Pokemon, and the Marvel Universe."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!