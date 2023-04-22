Fae Farm Shows Off New Cosmetic & Décor Additions Get a better look at what the team at Phoenix Labs has been working on for Fae Farm as you'll have some options to customize your game.

Phoenix Labs showed off some of the new content they've made for Fae Farm, as we got a better look at some of the décor and cosmetic features on the way. The game will have you building up your own farm and collecting new resources to make it a better place than what you originally discovered it to be. As part of that, the team has given you a wealth of choices in decorating to make it your own. This includes everything from furniture to wall coverings to flooring. What's more, you'll be able to collect up to four homes across the land of Azoria, so you can travel to different places and make them however you see fit. We have a traier showing off the new additions below as the game will be released sometime in late 2023 for Nintendo Switch.

"Escape to the fairytale life of your dreams in Fae Farm, a farm sim RPG for 1-4 players. Craft, cultivate, and decorate to grow your shared homestead—and use spells to explore the enchanted island of Azoria! You'll forge new bonds with residents, discover fae magic, and trek across mysterious realms. And as the seasons change, you'll use all you've learned and discovered together to restore the world around you."