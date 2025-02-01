Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CinderCat Games, GLUM

New Adventure Game Glum To Release Steam Next Fest Demo

The new action game Glum will be getting a free demo during February's Steam Next Fest, set to be released later this month

Step into the boots of Glum, an antisocial goblin hero, saving his boss in a comedic adventure.

Experience chaotic physics-based combat with kicks, spells, and whimsical violence in Glum.

Explore Damoros, using Glum's magical boot to discover secrets and defeat rival overlords.

Indie game developer and publisher CinderCat Games have announced a new free demo of their upcoming adventure game Glum is coming to Steam Next Fest. In case you haven't seen the game yet, you play as the titular antisocial goblin who must carry out a task that normally would be handled by "better" goblins, as his boss is kidnapped. The demo will give players a small sample of the game in a sandbox level with some abilities and more to play with. Enjoy the trailer before the demo from February 24 to March 3.

Glum

Become a mean ass-kicking menace in the world's first "First-Person Booter." Play as Glum, the crude, short-tempered misfit goblin, and overcome everyone's expectations (even your own!) as you go save your overlord and friends. Saving one's overlord is above most minions' pay grade, especially when you're used to sweeping the floors of your overlord's lair. Glum puts you in the boot of the grumpy goblin minion who becomes the unlikely hero of this crudely charming "First-Person Booter." Equip your magical boot, start your journey of magical ass-kickery and whimsical violence.

Use well-timed kicks and quick movements to send your enemies flying in chaotic physics-based combat. Charge up your boot to cast powerful spells, overcome rivaling overlords and batter their goons with a barrage of boot-propelled ballistics. For Glum, everything can be a weapon if he just kicks it hard enough. Journey into the wacky realm of Damoros as you follow the clues to your master's whereabouts. Explore the weird regions of rivaling overlords and discover the crazy secrets of this crude world in which one man's catastrophe is another man's comedy. Embrace whimsical violence and use combinations of kicks, movement, magic and the environment to deal with your enemies in increasingly more creative and wicked ways. Unlock new magical powers for your boot and show that even the least qualified anti-hero of Damoros can kick his way to notoriety in this darkly comedic misadventure.

