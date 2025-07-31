Posted in: Conventions, Events, Free League Publishing, Games, Gen Con, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: twilight sword, Two Little Mice

New Anime TTRPG Twilight Sword Announced During GenCon 2025

A new TTRPG was announced during GenCon 2025 today, as Free League Publishing unveild the anime-style game Twilight Sword

Free League Publishing showed off a number of its titles during GenCon 2025 today, but the biggest was a new game announcement in the form of Twilight Sword. This is an anime-style TTRPG being developed by Two Little Mice, as they take inspiration from several video games and films to create this unique world and mechanic gameplay structure where you live and breathe the anime. No details were given as to when we might expect the title, just a quick blurb about it, which we have for you below. But it looks pretty interesting and we can't wait to get our hands on it.

Twilight Sword

Twilight Sword is an adventure role-playing game inspired by classic video games like The Legend of Zelda, Final Fantasy, Ni No Kuni, and by the animated movies of Studio Ghibli. In Twilight Sword, players take on the role of Champions who travel to bring back Hope to the lands of Radia. Champions need to free the world from desperation before they enter the Fortress of Evil, where they can face the scourge Vardas in a battle for the fate of Radia. From the ENNIE Award-winning authors of Outgunned and Household, comes a new adventure role-playing game that will take you to the world of Radia.

In Twilight Sword you will play as a Champion awakened by the Spirits to bring Hope to a once-peaceful land. Twilight Sword is a Legend of Zelda-inspired role-playing game about mighty Champions who are awakened to save the Lands of Radia from the scourge Vardas. The goal of the game is to explore the World and bring Hope to those in need. Only after Desperation is gone, will the Champions be able to open the Fortress of Evil, and face Vardas in a final battle that will decide the fate of Radia. Twilight Sword will be published as an 11.5×21 cm hardcover book that opens into a perfect square. Each spread of the book is divided into squares and rectangles that keep all the information easily accessible!

