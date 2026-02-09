Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jumble Cats Studios, Tate Multimedia, Vegelypse

New Beat 'Em Up Roguelite Vegelypse Announced

The new 2.5D hand-painted beat 'em up roguelite Vegelypse has been announced as it looks like it will be released sometime in 2026

Article Summary Vegelypse is a 2.5D hand-painted beat 'em up roguelite set for a 2026 release from Jumble Cats Studios.

Control the Hard Rock Cacti Band as you battle mutated veggies threatening to take over the Earth.

Features include roguelite modifiers, unique evolution systems, and a crunchy hard-rock soundtrack.

Enjoy multiple modes: Story, Arcade, and Arena, each offering distinct gameplay and replay value.

Indie game developer Jumble Cats Studios and publisher Tate Multimedia have announced their latest video game, Vegelypse. This is a new 2.5D hand-painted beat 'em up roguelite, as you tyake control of the Hard Rock Cacti Band to help rid the Earth of mutated veggies who look to conquer all. It will be your job to smash, crush, and chop through hordes of mutated creatures who should be on your dinner plate, along with the help of up to four players if you decide you need some help. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as it looks like the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Vegelypse

The Vegelypse has officially begun… time to smash 'em up! The Hard Rock Cacti band was rocking out when they were rudely interrupted by an onslaught of mutated produce monsters, and only they can punch, smash, and chop your way through this invasion of predatory produce. With vibrant hand-painted visuals and smooth frame-by-frame animation by Jumble Cats Studios, a hard-hitting metal soundtrack that'll have you jamming out, and multiple game modes that diversify your experience, Vegelypse is a roguelite beat 'em up with equal parts crunch and carnage.

Beat 'Em Up with Roguelite Elements: Classic Smash 'em Up action blended with random modifiers, a unique evolution system, and Perks, ensuring unique experiences with every playthrough.

Classic Smash 'em Up action blended with random modifiers, a unique evolution system, and Perks, ensuring unique experiences with every playthrough. Monster Vegetables: Battle huge, aggressive, mutated fruits and vegetables that form a truly unique rogue's gallery of enemies.

Battle huge, aggressive, mutated fruits and vegetables that form a truly unique rogue's gallery of enemies. Hand-Painted 2.5D Visuals: Stunning visual style inspired by classic cartoons and animation, featuring smooth, frame-by-frame animation.

Stunning visual style inspired by classic cartoons and animation, featuring smooth, frame-by-frame animation. Hard-Rock Soundtrack: The atmosphere of destruction and power is underscored by an energetic Hard-Rock Soundtrack featuring fast riffs and drums.

The atmosphere of destruction and power is underscored by an energetic Hard-Rock Soundtrack featuring fast riffs and drums. Multiple Game Modes: Uncover the plot in Story Mode, fight for high scores in Arcade Mode, and take on challenges in Arena Mode.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!