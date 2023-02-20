New Board Game Roller Coaster Rush Will Be Released This Spring Pandasaurus Games has a new board game on the way for 2023, as their first game Roller Coaster Rush is coming in April.

Pandasaurus Games revealed their first game coming out in 2023, as players will be able to snag Roller Coaster Rush this Spring. The goal of this game is to take pieces of a roller coaster and build the best possible attraction for your investors to check out and invest in your park. But you'll need to build a track that is both sound and works well without stalling or falling apart, as you'll race a marble through it to show proof of concept. Pre-orders will open up on February 22nd for $40 as the game will officially be released on April 12th, 2023.

"In Roller Coaster Rush, you and your friends get to create your very own working plastic roller coasters. Start by bidding on the best coaster parts, then flip on your engineer cap and use physics to build the best coaster you can. The more twists and drops your marble makes it through without stalling, the more points you score. Bid cleverly, and harness gravity to create the most awesome coaster and win! Once you've become a coaster-building wiz, you can add Showstopper cards for an advanced challenge. Build away!"

"Your goal is to design and construct the best roller coaster for your investors' theme park! At the start of each game, you design a model coaster using the blueprints you have available. During the game, you'll attempt to actually construct your model by winning auctions for the track pieces you used in your design. If you lose an auction on one of your own blueprints, you'll have to take that track out of your coaster – but if you win one of someone else's blueprints, you'll get to add a new track to make your coaster bigger and better. Along the way, you can demo your model coaster for investors, to see how well it works and earn some extra money for auctions. At the end of the game, you get to unveil your fully constructed roller coaster and run it for the public. You earn victory points based on how far your marble makes it down the track. The player with the most points wins.