New Bullet Heaven Action Game .VXE Announced For Steam

Fight for your escape in the neon-soaked bullet-heaven action game .VXE, as the decaying cyberspace arrives in the Summer of 2026

Indie game developer and publisher NerveQuake Software has announced their next game, as we're getting a heavy-duty action title in .VXE. This is bullet hell at its finest as you'll play the role of a vengeful malware who is determined to escape a decaying cyberspace, witht he help of a mysterious hacker who seems to have their own goals. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game is currently being planned for a Q2 2026 release.

.VXE

.VXE is an adrenaline-pumping bullet heaven. Explore a decaying cyberspace, as a powerful malware intent on taking revenge against his captors with the help of a mysterious hacker. Customize your weapons with bullet effect sequences, upgrade your core abilities, and stack summons to become the ultimate articulation of vengeance, all with the help of the local cats. Sprint, slide and teleport with ease and get rewarded for your mastery of precise movement. Or turn yourself into the malware equivalent of a nuclear bomb and forget that you even need to aim. Guns aren't the only option. Hack & slash like a ninja, level it up with a shockwave and smack those enemies on the butt with elemental modifiers like Shock, Fire, and Bit Bleed.

Every gun is its own programmable entity, with customizable bullet effect sequences, reload effects, bolt-ons, and overclock chips. Min-max for incredible builds, or just slap what you have handy together and revel in the novelty of surprising effects. Core movement, melee, elemental buffs and more can be customized and unlocked for your build, including stunning combos that can scale from simple knockback waves, to full on apocalyptic destruction. Progression through story mode unlocks the gateway to SIMULATORs, where you can put all your skills to the test in an escalating series of roguelite survivor sandboxes. ​ Once upon a time, they were your captor's key, using you to entertain them in a cozy corner of cyberspace. Now they may prove to be the backdoor for your ultimate escape!

