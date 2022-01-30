New Co-Op Network Game The Smugglers Announced For 2022

Indie publisher G-Devs.com and developer EON46 announced this week that they will be releasing The Smugglers sometime in 2022. The game will have you choosing between being a smuggler and a cop as you and a partner will assemble a team and take on one of the two roles for a new scenario each time. Both sides will fight to either make it out with as many goods as possible or catch the group in the act as they attempt to make it through town. Both times will compete on various levels, each presenting their own challenges, benefits, and hindrances to each side. The game doesn't have a set date beyond the idea it will come out this year, so while we wait for confirmation, you can check out the latest trailer below.

You will smuggle goods or protect the law. Assemble a team and take on the role of a cunning smuggler or an honest law enforcement officer once per turn. Compete against an opposing team on one of many boards. Just like in real life, each team has different victory conditions, completely opposite, making you quickly identify with your new role. Will you tactically pursue victory or will you pull out the gun and settle the matter in a rather violent manner? Remember that the decision belongs to the whole group, and you won't be able to win alone. Each playthrough begins with smugglers landing in a cargo drop zone, and the law guards are tasked with melting down and stopping the smugglers from making their final escape. Cover your tracks and defend your loot or try to track down and stop the smugglers from escaping. Think your side will always win? Remember that in every gang there will be at least one agent who will certainly mess up the whole game…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Smugglers | Comming soon | First Trailer revealed (https://youtu.be/MTNU742HDeE)