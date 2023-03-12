New Collection Of Industry Vets Come Together To Form Cult Games New UK publishing studio Cult Games has been announced, revealing they're working with both Witch Beam and Brightrock Games.

Multiple UK gaming industry veterans have come together to form a brand new studio, as they announced the formation of Cult Games. The word came down from industry exec Helen Burnill, as she announced the new developer-driven publishing partner, set to work with established game studios and help bring their titles to the masses. As part of the announcement, they revealed they are working with indie developer Brightrock Games on their new title, Galacticare, which is a sci-fi hospital management sim headed to PC and consoles in 2023. Plus they're working with Witch Beam one a couple of soon-to-be announced games. We got more info and a quote from the announcement for you here.

"CULT Games wants to fill the world with unmissable cultural experiences, and will offer its carefully-curated game studios a powerhouse of commercial know-how and marketing expertise to reach audiences far and wide. The label will offer 'everything but the game' solutions – from platform management to marketing and community creation – leaving the game making magic to the studios themselves. CULT's aim is to remove the cookie cutter publishing model, and create distinctive developer-driven campaigns that sow and grow long-lasting communities and quality game IPs. As ex-vice president of business development and marketing at Mediatonic, Helen has been credited with creating a number of commercial success stories – unearthing unknown gems and building blockbuster brands. CULT Games will give games studios the opportunity to work with a carefully assembled team of industry experts that are passionate about every step of the game launch journey, but understand each game studio's wish to keep a hand on the wheel and an eye on the road."

"CULT Games is the passion project of our lives. We want to work on games we are genuine fans of, with teams we can't wait to spend time with, and throw everything we have at making their games a hit," said Helen Burnill. "There's rightly a lot of talk of 'developer first' in the games industry – we're about mutual love and respect. Respect for each other, respect for the players, respect for the people who are excited about the same things as us. We're an ambitious super indie label for ambitious super indie devs. We're here to innovate and connect players and creators around the gaming experiences they love. Call it a label, call it a publisher, we call it a collective. We want everyone who cares about our games to feel like a part of this."