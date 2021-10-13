New Dev Diary For Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo Explores The Soundtrack

Microids has released a new dev diary for Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo as they go deeper into the making of the soundtrack for the game. When you're making something based on a film by a famous director, you ned to be on the top of your game when it comes to setting the tone. Which they will partially achieve when you hear the music that matches up with this gameplay. We got the diary video for you below along with more info on what's behind it below, as the game is still set to be released on November 16th for PC.

This dev diary goes into details about the creative process of the musical theme and the original soundtrack of the narrative game Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo, freely inspired by the movie of the same name, by the famous director. Juan Miguel Martin, composer who has worked on previous Pendulo Studios productions such as Runaway (2003) The Next Big Thing (2011), Yesterday (2012), Yesterday Origins (2016) and more recently Blacksad: Under the Skin in 2019, will sign his sixth musical work, with the precious help of twelve talented musicians with whom he has surrounded himself.

Through this new narrative experience, the melodies players will discover will be familiar and an attentive ear will recognize the work of Bernard Herrmann, from whom the game team drew inspiration. A composer who collaborated with Alfred Hitchcock on eight of his most famous films, including Vertigo (1956), North by Northwest (1957), Psycho (1960) and The Birds (1963), as well as other films by renowned directors such as Orson Welles' Citizen Kane (1941) and Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver (1976).

Ed Miller, a writer, came out unscathed from his car crash down into Brody Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by the event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day.