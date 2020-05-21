New Game+ Expo Announces Several Developers On Board

New Game+ Expo has revealed today that several video game companies have signed on to be a part of their online gaming convention. With E3 pulling the plug on their plans for a June gaming convention in Los Angeles, many are looking for alternatives as to how they plan to present what they would have shown at the event. Some of them have turned to making their own live stream events where they basically show off all the goods with a little bit of a presentation from the developers, while others are content to presenting with major companies like Microsoft and Sony as they show off their new consoles. But there are a large number of studios who haven't made any major plans because they don't have a lot coming to show people. So New Game+ Expo has become the new place for those studios to sign up and have a presentation that they're not funding.

As you can see from the promotional card above, several studios have signed on for the event. Included in the bunch are SEGA, Atlus, Natsume, SNK, Idea Factory, Spike Chunsoft, NIS America, Koei Tecmo, GungHo Online Entertainment, Acttil, Arc System Works, Grasshopper Manufacture, Playism, INTI Creates, Aksys Games, and WayForward. The majority of them being Japanese companies or those containing an American-based outlet. Which makes perfect sense for them to basically outsource a convention/live stream without having to fund much of it themselves and just be a participant in the presentation. As to what they'll all be showing off, that's all unknown at this time with only a couple of those companies having rumors as to what they were bringing to Los Angeles in June. We'll see what the stream has to offer on June 23rd as they broadcast live on Twitch at 8am PDT.