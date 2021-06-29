New Indie Puzzle Title Harlow Announced For 2022

Indie publisher Rogue Games along with developers Arman Nobari and Overthrow Studio revealed a new puzzler on the way called Harlow. This particular game is an atmospheric 2.5D physics-based puzzle platformer by designer Arman Nobari, who you might know as the lead developer of Overthrow Studio. The game has you playing a robot named Harlow who has been thrown lightyears off-course and is low on power in her ship. You're a compact robot but you got a big heart, and you've also got a fun and trusty A.I. logistics sidekick named Manifesto. The two of you decide to plan a surprise party for the stranded, frozen colonists aboard your ship called the R1-Humanity. Will you be able to take their minds off of their impending woes long enough to get someone to rescue them? The game right now is set to be released on PC and all three major consoles in August 2022, which is an interesting timeframe to put the game out over one year from now. You can read more about it below and check out the announcement trailer.

You're lightyears off-course, low on power, and have one critical goal: throw an epic surprise party so the colonists don't freak out when they defrost. Harlow is an atmospheric 2.5D platformer where you'll use physics to evade the dangers of an ancient planet, gather materials, and plan a party in space. Meet Harlow, a compact robot aboard the R1-Humanity. Along with Manifesto, the ship's logistics A.I., you'll stockpile supplies and transform the ship from a cold wayward vessel into a stellar celebration to cheer up the cryogenically frozen crew onboard. Jump, Roll, and Evade! Harlow's physics-based controls will have you navigating oceans of acid, dodging ancient machinery, and traversing lavafalls! Plan a Surprise Party: Decorate the R1-Humanity with 3D printed party supplies. Unlock different endings based on how you transform the ship!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Harlow is Coming Soon! (https://youtu.be/y0URAhNwXK4)