New Mobile Roguelike Unhappy Raccoon Has Launched

Mobile publisher X.D. Network revealed their latest title Unhappy Raccoon launched on iOS, TapTap, and Android last weekend. The game has been in beta for a while now as players explore randomly generated levels in order to navigate the Nebula, which has been populated with tons of events and challenges, giving every player a unique experience. You can check out the latest trailer down below along with more information from the devs, as you can download the game right now.

"Explore the universe, collect companions and build your spaceship on one mysterious planet after another. Don't worry about the danger. After all, this is a mere game for the Raccoon God. Unhappy Raccoon is a Roguelike action combat game developed by XD Network. In this universe created by the Raccoon God, build, practice, and no enemies can last more than 3 seconds in front of you and your raccoon team!!! That's right, that is Roguelike that everyone is familiar with! Our feature is that we can use the "Virus" of this universe, little raccoons, to our heart's content. Raccoons with different abilities colliding with Roguelike, what sparks will result from it?"

"Furry companions with their own unique characteristics! Ugh! Yay! Furry! Exploring this mysterious universe with you. This is a universe created by the Raccoon God. "Explorers" are trapped in this universe by an unforeseeable "event." If you want to leave this place, you must follow the rule of the Raccoon God, which will create obstacles for you and help you. Find it and beat the crap out of it! In this universe, you will encounter all kinds of companions and the most annoying "virus" in this universe – little raccoons. Are they really not in league with the Raccoon God? Then, explore to your heart's content, for the sake of saving yourself and this vast and mysterious river of stars!"