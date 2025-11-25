Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2DevsOnly, Starbump

New Multiplayer Party Platformer Game Starbump Announced

There's a new party platforming game on the way called Starbump, currently being plkanned for release sometime in early 2026

Article Summary Starbump is a fast-paced indie party platformer set for release in early 2026 from 2DevsOnly.

Features four chaotic multiplayer modes: Parkour, Arena, Rocketball, and Tag for up to 4 players.

Combines third-person action, wacky physics, and unpredictable battles across vibrant landscapes.

Designed for couch play and friendly competition, every match promises excitement and intense rivalries.

Indie game developer and publisher 2DevsOnly (which is made up of exactly two developers) has revealed their brand-new game on the way, as they unveiled the first details of Starbump. This is an all-new, fast-paced action game that combines third-person platforming with several competitive multiplayer modes set across diverse landscapes, allowing players to battle one another. The game was literally made for friendly party game nights where you spend hours in front of the TV trying to one-up each other in quick titles that you don't need a lot of time ot prepare for. We have more details about the game from the team below, giving you a better idea of what to expect. At the moment, they are planning to release the title sometime in early 2026.

Starbump

Bounce, bump, and blast your friends into space in the chaotic 4-player party platformer where no friendship survives intact! Starbump combines fast-paced action, Third Person platforming and competitive modes in vibrant worlds! Your couch becomes a launching pad for flying gummies and broken friendships! Starbump is what happens when a party game, a platformer, and a physics sandbox explode together. Every match is chaos, every jump is betrayal and every round ends with someone screaming "ONE MORE!" Four distinct game modes built for chaos: Parkour, Arena, Rocketball, and Tag. Wacky weapons, physics-powered levels, colorful worlds!

Parkour – Race to the final platform through randomly generated sections. Fall and respawn! The first to finish ends the round for everyone.

– Race to the final platform through randomly generated sections. Fall and respawn! The first to finish ends the round for everyone. Arena – Knock your friends out of the arena! Use wacky weapons and adapt to each arena's gimmicks. Total chaos guaranteed.

– Knock your friends out of the arena! Use wacky weapons and adapt to each arena's gimmicks. Total chaos guaranteed. Rocketball – Deflect rockets with a perfectly timed magic spin! Each hit makes it faster… until someone finally breaks.

– Deflect rockets with a perfectly timed magic spin! Each hit makes it faster… until someone finally breaks. Tag – Grab the crown and keep it as long as you can, while everyone else tries to steal it! Expect betrayals and last-second steals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!