Are The Oshawott Community Day Box & Ticket In Pokémon GO Worth It?

Tomorrow is Oshawott Community Day in Pokémon GO. While the event will be free for all players, there will also be two paid options for those wishing to enhance the experience: a Community Day Box and a ticketed Special Research. Let's take a look at what we know so far to determine if these are worth buying.

Here's how the official Pokémon GO blog describes the box:

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Rainy Lure Modules, and an Elite Fast TM.

This is an easy one for me. Lucky Eggs have the most blanket use and cost fewer than 80 coins each when you buy in bulk. Rainy Lure Modules are vastly overpriced at 200 coins each and offer nothing incredibly useful when you're getting more than one. Ultra Balls are free from spinning Pokéstops and Elite Fast TMs are given at the end of GO Battle League seasons. Now, if you need an Elite Fast TM, the box? Great. If you don't, and I don't believe the majority of players would at this point…

VERDICT: Hard pass.

Now, for the ticketed Special Research:

For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Oshawott Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, From Scalchops to Seamitars. This Special Research will include a Rainy Lure Module as one of its rewards. Stay tuned for when tickets for the From Scalchops to Seamitars Special Research story go live! Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal.

The Pokémon GO blog gives us very little here. Generally, these feature the same rewards as the previous months and, if that is the case, this is definitely worth it. There have been only two of these to my memory that I found lacking and, even then, they offered rewards worth greater than a single dollar.

Now, what does stand out as a light red flag to me is the Rainy Lure Modules. Again, a very limited item. I wonder what they're replacing, as I doubt they're being given on top of what we generally get. If they replace the Rocket Radar, which is the biggest win of this ticket for me every month, Pokémon GO will have made a mistake. Otherwise? It's very hard to make this one not worth it.

VERDICT: A tentative 'buy.' Those who aren't sure, though, can hold off one day. Tomorrow, as the event begins, I will reveal the full tasks and rewards for this Pokémon GO research as a follow-up article to help trainers make their final choices.