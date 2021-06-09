New Multiplayer Social Gaming Platform Piepacker Launches

A new multiplayer social gaming platform by the name of Piepacker has launched this week with a retro games library, ready to play for free. The project was funded through Kickstarter where the campaign was only asking for $75k, however, they secured full funding within 20 hours and eventually secured $220,656 pledged by 1190 backers, including one backer who pledged $10k. The service will eventually be developing its own original games to be launched exclusively on the platform, but for now, they currently have over 60 retro games ready to be played right now, along with one fun new game called Gentleman Bomber, which is a take on the Bomberman genre. You can read more about the service below and check out a trailer for the game as well.

With partnerships including Team 17 and Codemasters, Piepacker's burgeoning library currently has over 60 retro games originally launched on the original PlayStation, Super Nintendo, GBA, SEGA Mega Drive and many other iconic consoles. Not only does this include Sensible Soccer, Worms World Party, Glover, and Earthworm Jim, but also new, retro-style indie games including Piepacker exclusives like Xeno Crisis by Bitmap Bureau and Spacegulls by Morphcat Games.

Every title supports cloud saves and the revolutionary service works directly from a Google Chrome browser and comes with built-in video chat including augmented reality 3D masks. The open beta is available in Europe, North America, Australia first and will be optimized later this summer for new territories such as Latin America, Japan, Singapore and the Middle East.

Beyond the 60+ games included as part of the service at launch, additional upcoming features will include competitions and leaderboards, Twitch integration, as well as support for legally acquired ROMs, which are playable with friends in private rooms. Physical retro gaming cartridges also work through the PieReader – an official, one-time accessory that will be sent to Kickstarter backers in October.