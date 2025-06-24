Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ELYZIO, Falan, Pera Coda

New Mystery Adventure Game Pera Coda Announced

A new isometric narrative mystery adventure has been announced, as Para Coda is currently in the works for a Steam release

Article Summary Pera Coda is a new isometric mystery adventure set in Istanbul, inspired by Disco Elysium and Outer Wilds.

Play as Deniz, an attorney trapped in a subconscious realm between life and death, solving hidden mysteries.

Features branching dialogue, psychological storytelling, and puzzles in a surreal, richly detailed world.

Accessible point-and-click mechanics focus on exploration and choice, ideal for mature narrative fans.

Indie game developer studio Falan and Türkiye-based publisher Elyzio have announced their latest game with the reveal of Pera Coda. This is an isometric narrative mystery adventure that takes place with the confines of Istanbul's twisting Pera neighborhood streets. The team clearly drew inspiration and mechanics from games such as Disco Elysium, Outer Wilds, and 12 Minutes. Enjoy the first trailer and info here as the team are planning to release the game sometime this year.

Pera Coda

Pera Coda is not just a mystery, it's an existential trial. Players assume the role of Deniz, an attorney trapped in a subconscious state between life and death, as he becomes the judge and defendant in the reckoning of his own soul. In gameplay, players interact with a deeply psychological story through impactful dialogue choices and layered environmental puzzles. As the game unfolds, they confront Deniz's traumatic memories to uncover hidden truths, solving intricate mysteries as they explore an evolving world. Ideal for audiences seeking mature, narrative-rich storytelling, this unique experience is accessible, universal, and emotionally resonant for global players.

An Adventure About a Man Trapped Between Life and Death: Play as a man trapped in a purgatory-like loop, unable to live or die, forced to confront the memories, regrets, and relationships that shaped him. Each loop reflects Deniz's psychological journey, with progress tied to emotional breakthroughs.

Each loop reflects Deniz's psychological journey, with progress tied to emotional breakthroughs. Narrative Depth With Branching Dialogue & Puzzle Integration: Explore a psychological story filled with mysteries to uncover.

Explore a psychological story filled with mysteries to uncover. Set In Istanbul, a City of Beauty In Chaos: A surreal rendering of one of the oldest cities in the world, featuring iconic real-world locations.

A surreal rendering of one of the oldest cities in the world, featuring iconic real-world locations. Visually Striking & Surreal Art: From neon-drenched alleys to hauntingly familiar dreamscapes, every environment is crafted to evoke emotion, with an isometric lens designed to highlight environmental clues, symbolic elements, and visual storytelling.

From neon-drenched alleys to hauntingly familiar dreamscapes, every environment is crafted to evoke emotion, with an isometric lens designed to highlight environmental clues, symbolic elements, and visual storytelling. Accessible and Intuitive Point & Click Mechanics: Point-and-click interactions to immerse players without overwhelming them in Pera Coda. Complex emotional storytelling is delivered through simple, intuitive controls— no combat, no grind, just exploration, dialogue, and choice.

