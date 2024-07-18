Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apartment Story, Blue Rider Interactive

New Narrative Thriller Life Sim Apartment Story Announced

A new narrative thriller game is on the way with a mix of life simulator, as Apartment Story will be released for PC this August.

Article Summary New thriller game 'Apartment Story' set for PC release on September 26.

Mix of life sim and narrative with a focus on personal choices.

Story revolves around Arthur, unexpected visits, and a hidden gun.

Gameplay features real-time events and PSX-style aesthetic.

Indie game developer and publisher Blue Rider Interactive has revealed their latest game, Apartment Story, and given the game an official release date. The team has described the game as "a third-person thriller about three people and a gun in a single apartment," as you're getting a bit of a narrative game along with trying to navigate the daily tasks of a life simulator title. The game will throw you into the middle of the life of Authur, who seems fine until his life gets turned around, and you'll have to judge how he navigates it. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released for Steam on September 26.

Apartment Story

Apartment Story is a fast-paced, contemporary and mature single-player narrative experience about three people and a gun, set within a single apartment. It effortlessly juxtaposes the mundanity of modern living with taut and impactful storytelling. Players assume the role of Arthur, a 27-year-old just trying to keep his head above water, whose life takes a twist when he receives an unexpected visit from his former roommate, Diane. She stays a while and together they party, but soon Blondey enters the picture and the good times turn bad very quickly.

Over a few days, players must navigate escalating real-time narrative events and interpersonal relationships, while maintaining Arthur's needs and welfare via an immersive, sim-esque management system – which is all brought to life via a highly-detailed, atmospheric, yet grounded PSX-style aesthetic. Apartment Story gives players the opportunity to express their own personality through gameplay choices made in the downtime between its narrative beats. Will they choose to participate in a dangerous and dramatic narrative? Or will they keep the front door closed, eating and procrastinating until they've shut the world out for good? Whatever they decide, the cold metal of a gun is hidden within the darkness of the apartment somewhere…

