Posted in: Games, Indie Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Amplifier Studios, Green Tile Digital, Locomoto

New Nintendo Switch Date Confirmed For Locomoto

After being pushed back from its original date with PC, Locomoto has been given a brand new release date for the Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Locomoto Nintendo Switch release date set for June 26 after initial delay from its PC launch.

Play as a conductor in this cozy, life-sim adventure featuring customizable trains and passengers.

Craft furniture, personalize your look, and expand your train as you explore beautiful landscapes.

Befriend unique characters, complete quests, and ensure your passengers enjoy every journey.

Indie game developer Green Tile Digital, along with publishers Amplifier Studios and THQ Nordic, have a new release date set for Locomoto on Nintendo Switch. Oroginally tit was set to be out on April 8 along with the PC version, but it looks like this one got held back a bit and was given a different date. We now know the Switch version will be out on June 26. With the news comes an all-new trailer for you to check out here, as we now wait out the next five weeks for it to arrive.

Locomoto

Locomoto is a cozy, life-sim adventure train game where you are the conductor! Customise, manage, and expand your train, as well as tend to your colorful, furry passengers. Board your train and embark on a journey through beautiful landscapes, all while enjoying the soft, lo-fi beats of an extensive original soundtrack. Customize your train by decorating your wagons with furniture in different styles! Craft the furniture you need using resources scoured around the world. Using different resources to influence the colors of your crafted item.

Expand your train by adding more wagons, allowing more passengers to ride along! Customize your look! Choose between a great variety of animal-like features and colors, then play around with an assorted collection of clothes that you collect throughout your journey to express yourself further! Explore, interact, and engage with unique characters. Help them with their requests to gain rewards of clothes, resources, and crafting blueprints. As you befriend them, learn more about their personalities and struggles within the world.

Ensure your passengers have the best journey possible.

Invite passengers to board your train and help them reach their destinations.

Serve your passengers to make sure they're having a comfortable journey.

Tend to your train and prepare it for the next journey.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!