Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sixtyfour, Stip

New Number Puzzle Game Stip Announced For 2026

Solve a series of minimalist number puzzles that are more than what they seem in Stip, coming out sometime later this year

Article Summary Stip is a new minimalist number puzzle game from Sixtyfour, launching in 2026 on Steam.

Players decipher hidden rules and solve puzzles by assigning numbers across interconnected rooms.

Environmental clues, secret items, and evolving mechanics challenge logic and lateral thinking.

Puzzles start simple but grow deviously difficult, offering unique twists and surprising secrets.

Indie game developer and publisher Sixtyfour has revealed its new number puzzle game, Stip, set to be released sometime this year. This title looks simplistic on the surface, but by the developers own admission, the puzzles get evil over time as they will literally break your brain trying to solve what appears to be easy puzzles. The game has no release date, only that it will be out in 2026. For now, enjoy the announcement trailer.

Stip

Stip is a number puzzle game with a simple, but striking visual style. The player uses a set of constraints to determine which numbers go in a series of dots. These constraints are not always clear, however. Players will experiment, assign, undo, and deduce to decipher their meaning. Stip's number puzzles are laid out in maze-like rooms that hide away secrets of their own. Players will use items and environmental clues to peel away layers and find even more secrets, off-kilter puzzles, and even hidden puzzle rules that can grant an edge in further exploration. Puzzles will start to misbehave. Stip will entice you, flatter you, and shower you with random facts about numbers, if only you keep your eyes forward. Look at the puzzles, please, and ignore the fraying edges.

Number Puzzle Goodness: Do you want to sit down and play some relaxing number puzzles? Stip can be that game for you. Find comfort in some quick deductions and dopamine-inducing special effects.

Do you want to sit down and play some relaxing number puzzles? Stip can be that game for you. Find comfort in some quick deductions and dopamine-inducing special effects. An Intricate Puzzle Box: Stip's puzzles are laid out in rooms that have their own puzzles. Use items, manipulate the environment, and look for hidden clues to find more secrets hidden within.

Stip's puzzles are laid out in rooms that have their own puzzles. Use items, manipulate the environment, and look for hidden clues to find more secrets hidden within. Rule Discovery: Players will need to think laterally by deducing constraints, finding hidden puzzle rules that give them an edge, and pulling on threads that the game wants to keep from them.

Players will need to think laterally by deducing constraints, finding hidden puzzle rules that give them an edge, and pulling on threads that the game wants to keep from them. Our Puzzles are Evil: Stip is a virus, a parasite that craves your attention. It'll offer you new mechanics to keep you engaged, make numbers go up, and offer you motivational confetti to keep you from looking too closely and push you to keep solving puzzles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!