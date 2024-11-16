Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gaming Factory, Pizza Slice, Quest Craft

New Pizzaria Simulator Game Pizza Slice Announced

Prepare to run your own hole-in-the-wall New York-style pizzareia, as the simulator game Pizza Slice has you running your own joint

Indie game developer Quest Craft and publisher Gaming Factory revealed their latest simulator title this week, as Pizza Slice will have you serving up slices New York style. The game will have you playing as a young man who inherited his grandfather's pizzeria, as you not only attempt to replicate his recipe but bring the business up and fend off the competition who knows he's passed away. We have more info and the trailer here as it will arrive sometime in 2025.

Pizza Slice

In Pizza Slice, you play as Tonio, who has inherited the family pizzeria from his grandfather. Take on the competition, grow your business, and see if you can win the title of the best place in the neighborhood! Two heads are not one! You must get the family business off the ground with your lazy cousin Alfonso by your side. He will take care of the cleaning and other chores around the pizzeria to make your job easier – or not. Take a peek into your grandfather's cookbook, passed down from generation to generation, and learn the secret pizza recipes. Each page is a treasure trove of traditional recipes that combine authentic Italian flavors. Learn how to select the best ingredients and create unique compositions that will wow your guests. Open it and let your family's culinary heritage come alive in your pizzeria, bringing the joy and taste of Italian tradition straight to your customers' plates!

The competition never sleeps! Sabotage and health inspections are just some of the obstacles you will face on your way to becoming the best pizzeria in town. Rival pizzerias are jealous of your success and will stop at nothing to thwart your plans. Be aware! Mobsters roam the city, and while they may seem threatening at first, they have their reasons for helping you. They are your grandfather's acquaintances, and they will give you jobs to do in exchange for various favors. Their missions can bring you valuable rewards that will help your pizzeria grow.

Cozy Italy in the Heart of New York City: Run an Italian pizzeria in the middle of an American metropolis.

Humorous Insertions: Clumsy and lazy cousin Alfonso will provide you with a large dose of laughter.

Grandpa's Cookbook: Discover the secrets of family recipes for unusual pizzas.

Side Quests: Mafia, competition, sabotage, and unexpected twists will add to the daily gameplay.

Run a Pizzeria: Manage the business, plan supplies, maintain quality to attract customers, and make the best pizza in the area!

