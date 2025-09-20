Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Peanut Button, Riddlewood Manor

New Point-and-Click Adventure Game Riddlewood Manor Announced

Riddlewood Manor has been announced, bringing a new point-and-click adventure set in a haunted house to Steam with a demo in October

Explore a haunted, maze-like estate filled with bizarre creatures and deadly escape room challenges.

Interact with quirky spirits, solve eerie puzzles, and outwit the demonic doll Suzie to survive.

A free demo hits Steam Next Fest in October; no full release date for Riddlewood Manor announced yet.

Indie game developer and publisher Peanut Button revealed their latest game this week, as we got our first look at Riddlewood Manor. The game is a mesh of several genres as you're getting a comedy horror puzzle adventure game that uses point-and-click mechanics to solve eerie puzzles in what will feel like an endless maze. The game will be getting a free demo during Steam Next Fest in October, but nmo other release plans have been revealed. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Riddlewood Manor

Welcome! We hope you enjoy your stay at Riddlewood Manor, provided the estate doesn't kill you first. Survive a deadly series of eerie escape rooms in this lovely resort where fear meets farce. Disturb the spirits within to unearth the absurd lore behind the Riddlewood family, and — oh, just a small precaution, please refrain from summoning any demonic entities if you see a doll around. That's Suzie. She cannot be trusted. The Riddlewood Family may not be around as, uh…physically as they once were, but Emily's demonic doll Suzie still strolls the manor's halls looking for a playmate. Find the courage to leave no stone unturned in 360° rendered environments from a fully-controllable first-person perspective, solve silly puzzles, and escape from Suzie's sight before she decides what game she wants to play with you.

Riddlewood Manor may be trying to kill you, but not everything residing within is – at least, they don't mean to. Encounter living creatures still lingering around the ghostly gothic mansion: comfort an eccentric dragon, feed a derpy chicken, cook breakfast for patriarchal spirits, and deduce other solutions to the house's dark, menacing puzzles. Find solutions to survive a murderous building and uncover the tragic truth behind the Riddlewoods' fate.

Look. Not all of us are born with the frontal lobe of an infallible scientist. Mistakes are natural. In Riddlewood Manor, they're also unfortunately fatal. This can be a good thing! Test out strange solutions for the chance to discover secrets buried throughout the estate. Sure, maybe you'll get gobbled up by a carnivorous plant or drown in an underground sea of heinous goo, but hey! Thanks to a kind summoning circle of monks in the yard, at least you'll respawn outside the manor more knowledgeable than ever. Love 'em or hate 'em, Riddlewood Manor is full of 'em. Love 'em? Have fun! Find them too stressful? Remove the surprise by turning on optional warnings ahead of the scare and enjoy the spooky spectacle stress-free.

