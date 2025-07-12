Posted in: Daedalic Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Daedalic Entertainment, Ghost Haunting, Three Headed Monkey Studios

New Point-and-Click Adventure Ghost Haunting Announced

A new point-and-click adventure game called Ghost Haunting has been announced, bringing nostalgia in a world of ghosts and monsters

Article Summary Ghost Haunting is a new 2D point-and-click adventure set in a lively world of ghosts and monsters.

Play as cheeky 8-year-old Gigi, journeying to rescue her grandmother from the realm of the dead.

Features include hand-crafted pixel art, modern gameplay perks, and quirky humor throughout.

Explore bizarre characters, inventive puzzles, and a heartfelt story about growing up and loss.

Developer Three Headed Monkey Studios and publisher Daedalic Entertainment announced a new game this week, with a new point-and-click adventure called Ghost Haunting. The game's art style harkens back to the '90s style of these titles, as you'll explore various places and solve puzzles to unlock new elements of the story. Can you rescue your grandmother from the realm of the dead, filled with ghosts, monsters, and more? Enjoy the trailer as we're waiting to see when they plan to release this one.

Ghost Haunting

Ghost Haunting is a classic 2D point-and-click adventure in charming pixel art style. A loving homage to the graphic adventures of the 90s meets the modern interpretation of one of the most traditional genres in gaming history – expect to get sore muscles from grinning (no liability for permanent damage). During her vacation, cheeky 8-year-old Gigi discovers that her grumpy grandpa Giovanni is in truth a famous ghost hunter. Based on this discovery and encouraged by her new pumpkin-demon sidekick Baron Butternut, Gigi decides to bring her beloved grandmother back from the realm of the dead.

Because if ghosts manage to enter our world of the living, then it must work the other way around too, right? RIGHT?! However, in doing so, the little whirlwind ultimately threatens to plunge the world into disaster. Whoopsie-daisy! An entertaining and warm-hearted story about growing up, death and how the two are connected…

You literally just point and click… Very chill pill.

Including all the modern perks you'd expect: hint-system, fast-travel and hotspot highlight function.

Comes with a "Not-getting-stuck-guarantee" for less frustration and more fun (*no guarantee)

Iconic, quirky humor and a loving, hand-crafted retro look.

A unique world full of bizarre characters, e.g.: one-quarter dead zombies, deathstyle coaches, the Invisible Olympic Committee and many, many more.

A brand-new IP that calls for sequels, prequels, spin offs, merch and any other thinkable form of profitable exploitation. Yay!

No jump scares. Probably.

