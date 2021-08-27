New Pokémon TCG Set Evolving Skies Official Released Today

Today is the official release date for the next Pokémon TCG expansion, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Collectors and players alike will be able to find Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies at local hobby stores as well as major retailers starting today.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG describes Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies:

Feel the power of the shifting winds, and brace for an epic storm as mighty Dragon-type Pokémon make their triumphant return! Rayquaza VMAX leads the surge from on high, and Duraludon VMAX towers above the land in its Gigantamax form, joined by Dragonite V, Noivern V, and more. As the clouds part, Eevee's Evolutions appear in a full rainbow of Pokémon V and Pokémon VMAX to signal a bright new day in Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies!

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies is, in my opinion, the best set of the year. It is hugely popular for its Alternate Art Eeveelutions as well as two Alternate Art Rayqauzas. Many cards in the set are going for high prices in the secondary market as singles, with cards like the Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art and the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art trending over $200 as of this writing. My personal tip as a collector is to open packs first before resorting to singles. The price of most of the singles will drop, though it'll likely be a good, long while before the highest-valued chase cards of the set go down.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for continued coverage of this latest Eevee and Dragon-themed Pokémon TCG set. All weekend, I'll be conducting openings and posting reviews of the individual products. Products to look out for while shopping include:

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies booster box (36 packs)

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies booster packs

Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Box (two versions available in stores with 8 packs each)

3-pack Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies blisters

1-pack Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies checklane blisters