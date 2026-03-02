Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Monowave, Studio BBB

New Puzzle Adventure-Platformer Monowave Announced

Check out the new puzzle adventure-platformer title Monowave, as the game is being planned for release sometime in 2026 for PO and Switch

Article Summary Monowave is a newly announced puzzle-adventure platformer from indie studio Studio BBB, arriving in 2026.

Players control Mono, a Guardian using empathic powers to restore balance by uniting scattered Emotions.

Gameplay features unique realms, each shaped by a dominant Emotion, with puzzles and eccentric inhabitants.

Monowave explores a heartfelt story about emotions, choices, and the power of friendship on your journey.

Indie game developer and publisher Studio BBB released a new trailer last week for their latest video game, Monowave. This is a new puzzle-adventure platformer designed to be fanciful as you explore the "humane power of emotions." Using different sounds and movements, you'll explore an illustrated world witht he goal of restoring harmony to the world. Enjoy the trailer here and the info below, as the game is earmarked for a 2026 launch on PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch.

Monowave

For as long as one can remember, the four Emotions were guided and nurtured by the Prism Tree at the heart of the world. Everything changed, however, when the Emotion Shards within the Prism suddenly vanished, and the Emotions were scattered across the world. With their disappearance, the Prism Tree began to wither, and the balance of the world slowly unraveled. It's up to the newborn Guardian, Mono, to reunite them once more and restore harmony…

Play as Mono, and use the empathetic powers bestowed upon you to navigate a broken world, one emotion at a time. Soothe the rampage of the isolated Emotions before they cause even more destruction. All straightforward enough…and yet, it seems there's more to why your new wards are acting out. Our emotions may be turbulent and unpredictable, but they are ultimately what make us human. Uncover a heartfelt story about the complicated but meaningful ways different emotions manifest in our lives.

Because it's all about the friends we make along the way. Interact with the eccentric inhabitants of each world you explore. Your powers will resonate with them and affect their behaviors. Will they be friend, or foe? It all depends on your approach… Traverse four unique realms, each warped by the fierce might of its ruling Emotion. From foggy jungles to blazing caverns — you can uncover them all!

