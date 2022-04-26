New Puzzle-Platfomer Game America Arcadia Announced

Raw Fury and indie developer Out Of The Blue revealed their next game on the way as America Arcadia is coming to PC and consoles. This is an interesting single-player game that marries two unlikely genres into a futuristic '70s style caper, as you're getting a 2.5D platformer and a first-person puzzler together. Each style is represented by two different characters in the game, one who is on the run trying to escape from what is essentially a 24/7 reality show, while the other is working remotely to help them. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but we're guessing we won't see this one until 2023 at the earliest. ENjoy the trailer and info below!

In American Arcadia, players take on the roles of two characters – each with their own distinct gameplay – whose lives and fates are intertwined. Arcadia is a '70s-style, retro-futuristic metropolis where everyone enjoys a life of luxury. But what the citizens don't know is that they are playing a role in American Arcadia, a television show that has been broadcast live 24/7 for decades. Under the eyes of countless viewers, those who are popular lead a carefree life with nothing to fear. But those who fall out of the audience's favor risk a far less rosy outcome… For an average man with an uninteresting life like Trevor Hills, that should mean serious trouble. But Trevor has found help from a mysterious voice promising to guide him through American Arcadia's backstage to his freedom. Is this offer real? Or merely a gimmick to raise audience ratings? Escape a '70s Televised Utopia: Discover a gripping story presented uniquely as a documentary, with character interviews and interrogations as you progress.

Discover a gripping story presented uniquely as a documentary, with character interviews and interrogations as you progress. Two Experiences in One Game: Control two characters with completely distinct play styles: one a 2.5D side-scroller with challenging platforming action, breathtaking chases, stealth and puzzles, the other a full 3D first-person game with hacking, exploration, stealth elements and puzzles.

Rich Characters & Performances: Exceptional voice talent, including Yuri Lowenthal (Spider-Man, Prince of Persia, Call of the Sea), Krizia Bajos (Cyberpunk 2077, League of Legends) and Cissy Jones (Firewatch, Life is Strange, Call of the Sea), breathe life into a world of compelling characters.