New Roguelike-Simulation Title Airport Contraband Announced

Take over the job of being a customs agent on an island country in Airport Contraband, where every bag could lead to trouble

Article Summary Airport Contraband puts you in the role of a customs officer in an island nation’s airport.

Inspect luggage, verify documents, and uncover smugglers using tools like X-rays and chemical tests.

Choose between following the rules or working with the local cartel for profit—with risky consequences.

Decisions and upgrades carry over to future runs, shaping your unique security career journey.

Indie game developer Titanite Games and publisher Drago Entertainment announced their latest game on the way this week with Airport Contraband. The game has you playing a customs agent in an island country, who must inspect bags and passengers before they board their plane. In what feels like a modern-day version of the TSA meeting the game Papers Please, you'll check documentation, items, luggage, and more to determine if the people coming in have good intentions or are doing something illegal. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will be out sometime next year on Steam.

Airport Contraband

In Airport Contraband, you step into the role of a customs officer at Caldora Airport – a place where the line between duty and greed has never been thinner. Your task is to keep everything under control while making sure no contraband slips through your fingers. Verify documents, inspect passengers, search luggage, and scan cargo to uncover prohibited goods. Or break the law, and look for ways to earn some easy money. Let the smugglers through and arrest those who are innocent. Turn a blind eye to contraband and work with the local cartel to gain profit in the blink of an eye. At the end of the day, it's all about finding the sweetest spot that benefits you the most.

Each day brings new choices. Follow official security procedures or take risky jobs for the cartel. Success earns rewards and upgrades that carry over to your next officer, shaping how you play over time. Every shift is a fresh start built on past decisions, where experience, tools, and mistakes define your future at Caldora Airport. Follow daily procedures, verify documents, inspect cargo, and search for hidden goods. Every correct decision earns trust and keeps the chaos of Caldora at bay. Not everyone here plays by the book, including you. Transfer something off the record, or let potential smugglers and restricted items through. Quick money comes easily, but it always comes with a risk.

Whether you are dealing with pesky passengers or stubborn pilots, no one is above inspection. Check pilots' papers, inspect their cargo, weigh it, and compare it with the documents. You will be surprised how much contraband slips under your nose. Sometimes life at Caldora Airport is not that simple. Some suspects will not cooperate, and others will do anything to slip away. When things get out of control, your taser and handcuffs might be your last resort. As you gain experience, so do smugglers. That is when science comes in. Perform chemical tests, scan luggage with X-rays to spot hidden items, and rely on your good old instincts to detect those who try to deceive you. Acquire new tools such as knives, UV lamps, hammers, and crowbars to help you uncover contraband with ease. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

