Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artifice Studio, Legends Of The Round Table

New RPG Legends of the Round Table Launches in Late March

Try out the new medieval RPG Legends of the Round Table as you take on the role of the knights when the game is released this March

Article Summary Legends of the Round Table launches in late March, diving deep into Arthurian legend in RPG style.

Experience chivalry and tactical, high-stakes turn-based combat with permanent loss and squire management.

Stunning hand-drawn art inspired by illuminated manuscripts and authentic medieval music create total immersion.

Shape your legacy with compelling narrative choices, dynamic knight lifecycles, and meaningful branching stories.

Indie game developer and publisher Artifice Studio has confirmed the launch date for their latest video game, Legends of the Round Table. This is an RPG that takes on the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, but puts it in a far more artistic style from the time period it's based around, as you'll make hard choices as the many knights who occupy those seats. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on March 31, 2026.

Legends of the Round Table

Find out what being a Knight in medieval times was truly about in Legends of the Round Table. Lead the Knights of the Round Table through King Arthur's legend in an authentically medieval RPG, brimming with honor, magic and romance! Embark on adventures adapted from real medieval stories, accompanied by beautiful art meticulously hand-drawn using genuine Illuminated Manuscript techniques, and a musical score adapted from actual 13th-century compositions and poetry played on real, period-accurate instruments.

Chivalric Tactical Combat: Experience a unique turn-based system where every skirmish carries the weight of history. From thunderous mounted charges to tense one-on-one duels, combat is high-stakes and unforgiving; featuring permanent loss, squire management and a focus on the true code of honor.

Experience a unique turn-based system where every skirmish carries the weight of history. From thunderous mounted charges to tense one-on-one duels, combat is high-stakes and unforgiving; featuring permanent loss, squire management and a focus on the true code of honor. A Living Medieval Manuscript: Immerse yourself in a world meticulously hand-painted to evoke 13th-century illuminated manuscripts. This striking visual direction is paired with an authentic period soundtrack featuring live performances on lutes and harps, highlighted by the haunting vocals of Anne Azéma (The Boston Camerata).

Immerse yourself in a world meticulously hand-painted to evoke 13th-century illuminated manuscripts. This striking visual direction is paired with an authentic period soundtrack featuring live performances on lutes and harps, highlighted by the haunting vocals of Anne Azéma (The Boston Camerata). Consequential, Narrative-Driven Quests: Navigate a web of intrigue, romance, and moral ambiguity. Every decision, from judging a traitor to pursuing forbidden love, shapes your Round Table and defines your lasting legacy through story-rich branching paths.

Navigate a web of intrigue, romance, and moral ambiguity. Every decision, from judging a traitor to pursuing forbidden love, shapes your Round Table and defines your lasting legacy through story-rich branching paths. Dynamic Knight Management: Lead a roster of icons including Lancelot, Gawain and King Arthur himself. Beyond simple stats, these knights possess evolving traits and personal motivations. Witness their full lifecycles as they age, triumph and eventually face death, leaving their mark on the Round Table forever.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!