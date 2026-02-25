Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ardenfall, Spellcast Studios

New RPG Title Ardenfall Releases Steam Next Fest Demo

Check out a free demo for the upcoming game Ardenfall as the developers have released on for Steam Next Fest this week

Indie game developer and publisher Spellcast Studios has released a free demo for their upcoming RPG title, Ardenfall. The developers are boasting that this game is a story-rich tale inspired by The Elder Scrolls games Morrowind and Skyrim, with their own touches. We have more info and the trailer here as the game is available until March 2 as part of Steam Next Fest.

Ardenfall

The Isle of Ardenfall is a diverse landscape of windy plains, flooded wetlands, ancient ruins, and winding caves. As you explore the compact open world and deep dark dungeons you will discover countless secrets, dangerous monsters, and interesting characters. As you complete quests and help various factions, your decisions will affect the world of Ardenfall. Economics of regions will shift at the swing of your blade, and the citizens will remember your decisions.

How you craft your character will have long-term consequences – choose your character's race, tattoos, attributes, traits, and more. These decisions will unlock dialog options, alter your strengths and weaknesses, and even define how others trust (or distrust) your character! Choose your weapon. Now choose another. If you are stuck, there's always more options to get you out of a bind – a throwing potion, a single use spell, or a throwing knife of fire may do the trick. A mage specialized in summoning may spawn a great beast to do their bidding, while a thief may toss a potion of silence on their targets to ensure a clean kill.

Interact with a unique range of characters across the world, each with different perspectives, beliefs, and culture. Building trust with the people of Ardenfall unlocks new paths in your journey – you may however need to charm, convince or lie to get what you desire. It's time for your adventure to begin, Traveler.

