Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: byzantium, Goblimp Games, Platformer, Play Faster, speedrunning

New Speedrunning Platformer Play Faster Announced for Steam

Need a new speedrunning challenge? Play Faster will push even the best runners to the limit with a simplified but challenging game

Article Summary Play Faster is a new speedrunning platformer focused on tight movement and optimized routing.

Master momentum, dashing, and chaining techniques in short, highly replayable 5–8 minute runs.

Integrated tools include high-precision timer, instant restarts, and downloadable replays.

Compete on online leaderboards with anti-cheat, anti-splice, and advanced verification systems.

Developer Goblimp Games and publisher Byzantium have announced a brand-new speedrunning game titled Play Faster. This new platformer will push players to the limit as it gives them a simplified but challenging experience. Players will navigate the maze ahead of them as a cube with a few abilities at their disposal, as they'll attempt to survive, set new times, find different methods to beat levels faster, and claim to be the best of the best. Enjoy the trailer and info here on the game as its being planned for a Steam release, but a timeframe has yet to be set.

Do You Have What It Takes to Keep Up in Play Faster?

Built around repetition, routing, and mechanical mastery, Play Faster challenges players to not just complete levels, but to continuously refine and optimize them. Each stage starts with fast clears that evolve into deeper routing problems, where movement, decision-making, and risk-taking define performance. Play Faster is designed to support the speedrunning community from day one, integrating essential tools and systems directly into the core experience. Movement is intentionally simple at first glance, but opens into a high-skill system built on momentum, dash control, and chaining techniques. Early clears give way to tighter routes and more efficient executions, as players learn to transform reactive play into planned, optimized runs.

Beyond movement and level design, Play Faster integrates speedrunning infrastructure directly into the game. Players can analyze runs, compare strategies, and compete through fully transparent systems designed to support a fair and skill-driven environment, thanks to built-in anti-cheat and replay verification systems. Each run is crafted to be fast-paced and replayable, typically lasting between 5–8 minutes, encouraging iteration, experimentation, and high-level competition. Whether chasing personal bests or climbing leaderboards, players are given full control over every movement and outcome.

Short, Replayable Runs: Full runs average 5–8 minutes, designed for constant iteration.

Routing-Focused Levels: Levels evolve from simple clears into deep optimization challenges with multiple viable paths.

Skill-Based Movement: Simple to pick up but difficult to master; momentum, dashes, and chaining are fully deterministic.

Seamless Restarts: Instant retries keep players in flow, encouraging rapid experimentation.

Advanced Speedrunning Tools: High-precision timer, downloadable replays, shadow runs, and practice modes.

Competitive Integrity: Online leaderboards with validation, anti-cheat, and anti-splice systems.

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