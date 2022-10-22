New State Mobile Launches Dead By Daylight Crossover Event

Krafton Inc. and Behaviour Interactive have come together for a new Dead By Daylight crossover event in New State Mobile. Starting next week, you'll be able to run around the map being chased by some familiar faces to the DBD universe, while also dressing up as your favorite survivors in various outfits. Plus some new additions to one of the maps that will give you a bit of nostalgia to places you've been trapped in the other universe. You can read more about the collaboration below as it kicks off this Wednesday.

The collaboration's theme, Fright for Survival, emphasizes the Halloween spirit while focusing on each game's core survival themes. The video thrillingly portrays the special hide and seek game mode, which takes place in Paradiso on the new Akinta map. Starting October 26, additional short form content will also be released to celebrate Halloween.

Details about special Dead By Daylight in-game items were also revealed. Until Nov. 24, players can obtain various Dead By Daylight items such as helmets, backpacks, frying pans, and parachutes, along with costumes depicting some of New State Mobile's infamous Killers. Rewards can be obtained through mission achievement events, with special Dead By Daylight profile effects for completing everything. Help Celebrate New State Mobile's First Anniversary: To celebrate the first anniversary of New State Mobile's launch a special in-game event will be held from Nov. 1 – 30. A total of 15 missions will be unveiled, one type each day, as well as special anniversary costumes, parachutes and weapon skins being awarded to players when they accomplish missions. During the event period, a special lobby background and BGM will also be available and from Nov. 1 – 13, the 'Kinda Cute Dance' emote will be given to players who log into New State Mobile for free.

