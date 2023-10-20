Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, New State Mobile | Tagged: Mobile

New State Mobile Releases New Patch For 2nd Anniversary

There's a brand new update available for New State Mobile, as the team at Krafton are celebrating the game's second anniversary..

Krafton Inc. released a new patch this week with some vital additions and improvements to New State Mobile, including an anniversary celebration. The team released Update 0.9.54, which is the sexy code they gave to their second-anniversary update, as you have a new Blue Zone grenade, rapid descent from diving, a new survivor pass, and more. You can check out the full details below.

Strategic Chaos with the Blue Zone Grenade

Originally making waves in PUBG: Battlegrounds, the Blue Zone Grenade debuts in New State Mobile, unleashing a temporary Blue Zone that demands quick wits and quicker reflexes. Be warned: overlapping Blue Zones up the damage – and the stakes!

Parachute Precision and Rapid Descent

Rule the skies with revamped parachute controls and the brand-new rapid descent feature. Whether you're gliding far or dropping fast, the battlefield's yours to command – just not when reviving via Green Flare Gun.

AK Alfa's "Dedicated Laser Grip" Customization

The AK Alfa's new attachment isn't just for show. Expect improved recoil control and enhanced accuracy, whether you're aiming down sights or firing from the hip – a small trade-off for a bit slower aiming and no handle slot.

New State Mobile Ace League's Explosive Schedule

The heat's on in the Ace League! Daily prelims from November 11th-17th lead to the ultimate showdown on the 18th and 19th. Remember, the Weekly League takes a break until the 25th. Are you ready to climb the ranks?

Survivor Pass Vol.24 Unleashes "Chris"

Meet Chris, the fearless leader of the Hunters faction and the face of Survivor Pass Vol.24. Scale the pass levels for a free skin and indulge in the 'Crazy Baron' costume set with the Premium Pass – it's our most rewarding yet!

New State Mobile 2nd Anniversary Festivities

Anniversary celebrations kick off on November 11th! Log in by December 19th for exclusive skins and Chicken Medals. Don't miss out on special missions, anniversary coins, and more – your ticket to coveted rewards and weapon upgrade tokens.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!