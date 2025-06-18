Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Concierge, Digital Tribe, Kodino Artee

New Surreal Horror Game Concierge Announced For PC

Explore an old hotel as an old man in the new surreal horror game Concierge, coming to PC via Steam sometime this September

Article Summary Concierge is a surreal horror puzzle game set in a mysterious, snowbound hotel, coming to PC this September.

Unravel nonlinear storytelling as an old man with no memory, guided only by a cryptic concierge and a camcorder.

Explore six bizarre game worlds, each with unique mechanics, puzzles, and unsettling, lo-fi horror aesthetics.

Discover secrets through intuitive gameplay—no tutorials, no hand-holding, only riddles and enigmatic challenges await.

Indie game developer Kodino Artee and publisher Digital Tribe have revealed a new horror game in development this week, as we got our first look at Concierge. This is a mix of suspense, puzzles, nonlinear storytelling, and some slight adventure, as you play an old man who is inside an even older hotel, as you try to figure out your own identity and what you're doing here. Enjoy the trailer and indo here as the game will be released this September.

Concierge

Concierge is an atmospheric, genre-bending narrative puzzle game set within a desolate, snowbound hotel. Players awaken with no voice and no direction, greeted only by a cryptic concierge and an outdated camcorder — the Parasonik. What follows is a non-linear descent into fragmented realities, as players uncover lost guests, decipher impossible enigmas, and confront distorted echoes of artistic ambition, memory, and self-erasure. Across six strange rooms and six surreal game worlds, players must solve puzzles that abandon convention, obey no tutorial, and speak only in riddles. Each encounter is a self-contained act — wildly different in tone, mechanics, and aesthetic — yet stitched together by a brooding narrative that builds to a singular final revelation.

Maximalist Mystery – Concierge's cryptic design invites constant speculation, with every detail hiding potential secrets. It doesn't guide. It dares.

Concierge's cryptic design invites constant speculation, with every detail hiding potential secrets. It doesn't guide. It dares. Six Rooms, Six Guests, Six Realities – From VHS-soaked hide-and-seek to abstract platforming purgatories and somber personality quizzes, every level redefines the player's relationship to play itself.

From VHS-soaked hide-and-seek to abstract platforming purgatories and somber personality quizzes, every level redefines the player's relationship to play itself. The Parasonik Camcorder – Your one true tool. Uncover phantoms, solve optical illusions, and capture slivers of reality hidden in static and shadow.

Your one true tool. Uncover phantoms, solve optical illusions, and capture slivers of reality hidden in static and shadow. Bold and Unsettling Aesthetic – An idiosyncratic, darkly esoteric artistic vision steeped in subdued melancholy, viral lo-fi analog horror, and cinema of psychological decay.

An idiosyncratic, darkly esoteric artistic vision steeped in subdued melancholy, viral lo-fi analog horror, and cinema of psychological decay. It's All Up to You – Every mechanic must be learned intuitively. No one will hold your hand. Reach out beyond your comfort zone to find mastery and meaning in this confusing world of nebulous questions and flimsy answers.

