New Survival Horror RPG Look Outside Released For Steam

There's a brand new survival horror game out now from Devolver Digital, as Look Outside has been released for PC via Steam

A survival horror RPG confined to a twisted apartment building.

Engage in strategic turn-based combat against over 150 unique creatures.

Discover multiple endings, recruit allies, and unravel the mysterious chaos.

Solo game developer Francis Coulombe and publisher Devolver Digital have launched a brand new horror game, Look Outside, which is now available on Steam. If you haven't seen this game yet, this is a survival horror RPG that takes place entirely in one apartment building. Anyone who looks out the windows has been turned into a monster due to an unexplained event, leaving much of the world in chaos. The game will leave you to your own devices as you scower the building looking for supplies, weapons, and food. All while avoiding your neighbors-turned-nightmares. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is now live.

Look Outside

Look Outside is a survival horror RPG set in a single apartment building. A mysterious event turns anyone who looks out the window into grotesque monsters, leaving the world in absolute chaos. Scavenge the building to seek food, supplies, and weapons while encountering strange characters – human and otherwise. Plan tense expeditions outside your apartment as you fend off grotesque monsters dwelling in and around your building. Return to your home with gathered resources and partial answers to your questions to recuperate by playing games, making dinner, crafting tools, and getting to know your neighbors turned allies.

Clash with over 150 hand-crafted creatures in turn-based combat that accounts for space between you and your foes as you wield makeshift weapons and items you've gathered in the corridors of the building. Meet your macabre fate in a bizarre world teeming with an unconventional and occasionally psychotic cast of characters – some of which you can recruit and offer safe harbor in your apartment as the mystery unravels. Offering 3 – 6 hours of playtime with a dozen boss encounters, friends to recruit, and visitors to invite back to your home, Look Outside offers different experiences for every player on their way to uncover several different endings.

