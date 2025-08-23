Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Dread Meridian, KUKRGAME

New Survival Horror VR Game Dread Meridian Revealed

Dread Meridian is a brand-new VR survival horror game where you are in search of your missing twin sister on a frozen island wasteland

Article Summary Dread Meridian is a new VR survival horror set on a frozen island, coming to SteamVR and Meta Horizon in 2026.

Play as Daniela, searching for her missing twin sister through arctic wastelands filled with terror and danger.

Face grotesque monsters, solve puzzles, and scavenge limited supplies to survive the perils of Oglanbyen.

Uncover chilling secrets behind the missing sister and explore research labs and abandoned mines for clues.

Level Infinite and developer KUKRGAME revealed their latest VR title in the works during Gamescom 2025, as we got our first look at Dread Meridian. This is a straight-up survival horror title set across the frozen island wasteland of Oglanbyen, where you play a woman looking for her twin sister who has gone missing. You know is almost surely dead, but that's not going to stop you from looking, or at the very least, finding out what happened to her while trying to also not follow her same fate. The game has every first-person horror trope you could think of, with the added terror of being a VR title, so everything is in your face as you move around. We have the debut trailer here for you to check out with some additional info below, as the game is currently set to be released on SteamVR and Meta Horizon sometime in 2026.

Dread Meridian

Play as Daniela, a researcher who ventures to a remote arctic island in a desperate search for her missing twin sister, Isabella. Scavenge for resources, solve cryptic puzzles, and battle unimaginable creatures while unraveling the mystery of her disappearance. Will you pierce the veil surrounding Oglanbyen, or succumb to it's terrors?

Terrifying Monstrosities Await: Test your wits against the twisted creatures that stalk the lands. Planning is key to survival on the lost island.

Test your wits against the twisted creatures that stalk the lands. Planning is key to survival on the lost island. Explore Treacherous Environments: Immerse yourself in the dread-filled Oglanbyen, where you never know what could be around the next corner.

Immerse yourself in the dread-filled Oglanbyen, where you never know what could be around the next corner. Fight to Live: Scavenge ammo and supplies to survive the island's hostile inhabitants. Customize your weapon with salvaged attachments. When all else fails, rely on your trusty knife and fight to your last breath.

Scavenge ammo and supplies to survive the island's hostile inhabitants. Customize your weapon with salvaged attachments. When all else fails, rely on your trusty knife and fight to your last breath. Uncover the secrets of Oglanbyen: Break into research facilities and abandoned mines to gather clues to the whereabouts of your lost sister.

