New Tabletop Fighting Game Tag Team Has Been Revealed

A new tabletop fighting game has been revealed as the game Tag Team takes its cues from the classic '90s arcade fighting titles

Players pick two fighters, combine their decks, and battle using auto-battler and deck-building mechanics.

The game features 12 unique fighters, offering up to 66 team combinations and varied play styles.

Accessible rules with deep tactical gameplay; intense matches swing back and forth until a knockout victory.

Canadian tabletop publisher Scorpion Masqué has revealed a new tabletop title that fighting game fans will love called Tag Team. The title pays homage to the arcade titles from the '90s in this competitive card game, where you make a team of two fighters from a selection, combine their respective decks, and fight it out using a combination of auto-battler and deck-building mechanics. The game has no release date yet beyond the idea that it will be released this year, but we have more details from the company below.

Tag Team

Inspired by classic '90s arcade fighting games, Tag Team is an auto battler combined with a deckbuilding game. Make your team of 2 Fighters and build an unbeatable synergy by combining their 2 unique decks! Each character has their own techniques and special moves. You start off with a deck of only 2 cards, and the Fight unfolds automatically: flip your cards one at a time and apply their effects. At the end of each round, you get to turn up the heat on the opposing team: Program your deck by strategically adding new cards without reordering the ones already there. Out-think your opponent to deal the decisive blow! Find out what makes your Tag Team tick, play devastating combos, and dominate your Opponent by deftly blocking their attacks. Timing is everything if you want to emerge victorious and Knock Out your foe! Round 1… FIGHT!

• Accessible rules with a real depth of play

• 12 unique Fighters to pair together, creating up to 66 teams, each with their own styles and synergies

• Vibrant and exciting artwork from the pen of Naïade

• Varied gameplay so all players can play the style that suits them best: Defensive, strategic, unpredictable, all-out-attack…

• Tap your inner adrenaline junkie! Tag Team offers intense tactical battles that swing back and forth until one side emerges bloodied but victorious

• The first installment of a new line of fighting games! New Fighters will be entering the arena, and creating even more combinations

