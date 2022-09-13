New Tales From The Borderlands Shares New Gameplay Video

Last week the crew behind New Tales From The Borderlands revealed a brand new gameplay video as we get a better look at how it will play out. The original title created by the first incarnation of Telltale Games was a favorite among fans of the Borderlands series, but 2K Games and Gearbox Publishing are looking to take that and run in a different direction as they look to grow the series and expand it beyond a simple choose-your-own-adventure series. This new game introduces players to a new cast of characters, each of whom have their own traits and skill that will help you out when making critical decisions throughout the story. The three new characters we're introduced to in this new video (which you can watch below) are Anu, Octavio, and Fran. We were given a quick tour of the game and the video in a call with two Gearbox staffers: James Lopez, who is the Director of Production, and Lin Joyce, who serves as the Head of Writing.

The biggest change that we noticed right off the bat was the options you have for this adventure. The previous game gave you standard answers where you would have a passive, an aggressive, a balanced, and a non-response. Each of which would trigger a specific response based on what kind of emotion they tied to it. This time around, the options are less black nd white and a lot more gray as you're given responses the character would say themselves instead of content that might seem out of character. Even giving no response has a very specific tone to it based on who you are responding as, and is taken into account based on who you're chatting with to solicit it. This adds a far better interactive engagement as characters seem far more realistic and don't come off as being far too moody on one of two directions.

Interacting with people directly still has the same kind of button-response system as the previous game, as you'll be charged with hitting a specific key/button/action at a very specific time within moments of it popping up on the screen. Success will take you down a path a minimal issue. Failure, however, can lead to anything from losing our on info all the way to watching a character get gunned down and die. The latter of which will send you back to a checkpoint and force you to either get better or choose a different option.

Another awesome addition to the game is the Vaultlander battles, which to sum up the experience, is the equivalent of having a Pokémon battle in the middle of the game. Except this version will use characters from the series as your fighter. All of them are represented by action figures which you will collect over time, and eventually can make more powerful, though that point wasn't made entirely clear as to how it would work. Usig the same skills you would in battles with your characters, these action figures will respond to choices you make as you'll duke it out until one falls. You'll see one such battle in the video.

In the middle of all of these options, New Tales From The Borderlands has a story that is intriguing and mysterious, which should make a lot of fans of the franchise happy as you'll be encountering a dormant Vault. But you're not the only ones trying to gain access to it as Tediore are also exploring the caves below the sewers for it, and you'll run into a guardian or two making sure no one messes with it. In short, this game comes with a lot of intrigue that you'll have a fun time playing, but sadly we won't get that chance until October 21st, 2022. In the meantime, enjoy the video!