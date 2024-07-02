Posted in: Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, YouTube | Tagged: Pixel Circus, Sunday Spy Club, TTRPG

New TTRPG Actual Play Show Sunday Spy Club Announced

Pixel Circus has a new TTRPG actual play show on the way as its time to become spies in Sunday Spy Club, premiering this month.

Gaming content channel Pixel Circus revealed a brand new TTRPG actual play show this week, as espionage and spies take center stage with Sunday Spy Club. In what's been described by the channel as "Charlie's Angels meets Totally Spies," four women have been recruited into a new club where they jump into action for a super secret mission that will be carried out across four episodes. The crew went all out for this one, as they even created a teenage magazine like you would get back in the '90s. The primary four players consist of Saige Ryan, Mica Burton, Becca Scott, and Krystina Arielle, with Mayanna Berrin serving as the GM for this show. That's a hell of a lineup foe what will only be a four-episode series, so we're kinda hoping it does well and they embark on more secret missions. We have more info on the show for you below and a teaser trailer to check out above, as the first episode will debut on July 21, 2024.

Sunday Spy Club

Charlie's Angels meets Totally Spies for an epic tale of subterfuge and mystery. As the members of the college spy club are thrust into the perilous realm of real espionage, they must rely on their trust for each other to see it through. Created by Saige Ryan and GMed by Mayanna Berrin. The all-new 4-episode mini-series brings together five of the top femme performers in tabletop for an addictively funny and heartwarming adventure. Mayanna Berrin (New York By Night) guides Mica Burton (Star Trek: Picard, Critical Role), Becca Scott (Dimension 20, Good Time Society), Krystina Arielle (Critical Role, Dimension 20) and Saige Ryan (Smosh, Salt & Serpent) to form the Spy Club. Created in partnership with Blackmagic Design, this in-studio production will transport you back to the year 2000 and invite you to play in the nostalgia of whimsical girlhood.

