New Unicorn Overlord Video Highlights More Tactics To Use

Atlas has released a new trailer for Unicorn Overlord, as they revealed even more tactics to use when you command your troops.

Assemble a grand army with 60+ unique characters across a vibrant fantasy world.

Atlus and developer Vanillaware have released another tactical trailer for Unicorn Overlord this week, showing off more of how you'll command. Once again, the video highlights the main protagonist, Alain, as he reports to and receives his final training techniques from the holy knight protector Josef. This time around, you're getting a complete lesson in combat as you'll learn how to utilize your troops to their fullest potential on the battlefield, while also executing strategies like a born leader. Aside from learning a few new tips and tricks to use to get what you want out of the battle, you'll also see how the mechanics for this game work and how best to make them work to your advantage. Enjoy the video as the game is still earmarked to be released on March 8, 2024.

Unicorn Overlord

From the masterminds that brought 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere, Atlus x Vanillaware presents the rebirth of tactical fantasy RPG. Fight against fate and embark on a royal adventure to regain your reign alongside trustworthy allies. Unicorn Overlord combines the timeless tactical RPG genre with overworld exploration and an innovative battle system for a unique epic fantasy experience in the iconic Vanillaware style. Liberate your kingdom and reclaim your destiny, traverse the vibrant world of Fevrith, and cultivate a grand army with over 60 unique characters in this tactical fantasy RPG. From the creators of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Unicorn Overlord shines in combining overworld exploration and an innovative battle system in the iconic Vanillaware style. Traverse the vibrant world, cultivate a grand army with over 60 uniquely designed characters, and grow your renown throughout the five nations in this unique epic fantasy experience!

