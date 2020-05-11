New Video Game Event Called The Guerrilla Collective Will Air In June

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan

A new Twitch livestream event will take place in early June as video game fans will be exposed to the Guerrilla Collective. With E3 officially canceled, many of the video game studios and publishers have to resort to new means to get their information out to the public. The vast majority going the livestream route. This particular one will be a three-day event hosted by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller and produced by Media Indie Exchange (The MIX) will feature dozens of indie and prominent studios and developers showings off the games they would have shown patrons at E3 2020 in Los Angeles. The event will run from June 6th-8th, and you can watch it on the Collective's Twitch channel. The event is part of the June 6th Games Celebration, along with the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show. You can read a full list of participating developers and studios below.

The Guerrilla Collective will run from June 6th-8th on Twitch.
  • 11 bit studios (credits include FrostpunkThis War of Mine)
  • Another Indie (SIMULACRA 2Yuppie Psycho)
  • Coffee Stain Studios (SatisfactoryDeep Rock Galactic)
  • Fellow Traveller (In Other WatersNeo Cab)
  • Funcom (Mutant Year Zero: Road to EdenConan Exiles)
  • Good Shepherd Entertainment (John Wick HexThe Eternal Cylinder)
  • Headup (Bridge Constructor PortalPumpkin Jack)
  • Humble Publishing (Temtem, Forager)
  • Larian Studios (Baldur's Gate IIIDivinity: Original Sin II)
  • Modern Wolf (Necronator: Dead Wrong, Out There: Oceans of Time)
  • Paradox Interactive (Cities: SkylinesStellaris)
  • Raw Fury (Kingdom Two CrownsAtomicrops)
  • Rebellion (Sniper Elite 4Zombie Army 4: Dead War)
  • Those Awesome Guys (Monster Prom, Move or Die, Floppy Knights)
  • Thunderful (SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Lonely Mountains: Downhill)
  • United Label (Eldest SoulsRöki)
  • Versus Evil (The Banner SagaPillars of Eternity II: Deadfire)
  • Whitethorn Games (AgroundStarCrossed)
  • WINGS Interactive (Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates)
  • Ysbryd Games (WORLD OF HORRORVA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action)
  • ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)

June 6 Games Celebration

