New Video Game Event Called The Guerrilla Collective Will Air In June

A new Twitch livestream event will take place in early June as video game fans will be exposed to the Guerrilla Collective. With E3 officially canceled, many of the video game studios and publishers have to resort to new means to get their information out to the public. The vast majority going the livestream route. This particular one will be a three-day event hosted by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller and produced by Media Indie Exchange (The MIX) will feature dozens of indie and prominent studios and developers showings off the games they would have shown patrons at E3 2020 in Los Angeles. The event will run from June 6th-8th, and you can watch it on the Collective's Twitch channel. The event is part of the June 6th Games Celebration, along with the PC Gaming Show and the Future Games Show. You can read a full list of participating developers and studios below.

11 bit studios (credits include Frostpunk, This War of Mine)

Another Indie (SIMULACRA 2, Yuppie Psycho)

Coffee Stain Studios (Satisfactory, Deep Rock Galactic)

Fellow Traveller (In Other Waters, Neo Cab)

Funcom (Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden, Conan Exiles)

Good Shepherd Entertainment (John Wick Hex, The Eternal Cylinder)

Headup (Bridge Constructor Portal, Pumpkin Jack)

Humble Publishing (Temtem, Forager)

Larian Studios (Baldur's Gate III, Divinity: Original Sin II)

Modern Wolf (Necronator: Dead Wrong, Out There: Oceans of Time)

Paradox Interactive (Cities: Skylines, Stellaris)

Raw Fury (Kingdom Two Crowns, Atomicrops)

Rebellion (Sniper Elite 4, Zombie Army 4: Dead War)

Those Awesome Guys (Monster Prom, Move or Die, Floppy Knights)

Thunderful (SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, Lonely Mountains: Downhill)

United Label (Eldest Souls, Röki)

Versus Evil (The Banner Saga, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire)

Whitethorn Games (Aground, StarCrossed)

WINGS Interactive (Later Daters, Lord Winklebottom Investigates)

Ysbryd Games (WORLD OF HORROR, VA-11 HALL-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action)

ZA/UM (Disco Elysium)