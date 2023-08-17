Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Something Random, Toy Trains

New VR Playtime Game Toy Trains Announced For Q4 2023

Go back to your childhood and play with train sets however you wish, as the VR game Toy Trains has been announced for Q4 2023.

Poland-based VR development studio Something Random revealed their latest VR game on the way with Toy Trains. This will take you back to being a kid, playing with train sets, and setting up the tracks as you see fit to create your own little world. The game will teach you how to make train lines and sets so you can complete small challenges and puzzles while also offering up the chance to design a rail system on a table however you wish. You can check out more about the game below as we wait for a proper release date sometime before year's end.

"Open a long forgotten, dusty suitcase in your grandpa's attic, rediscover your old toys and even older memories. As soon as you start playing, it's both rails and memories that start to click together. In this creative space, where all depends on you, you can feel child-like joy and fulfillment of building tracks and solving brain teasers. Toy Trains land is yours to shape. The challenges are open-ended, and each board has multiple possible solutions, so you can let your imagination loose and never feel stuck. After you solve a board, get creative with decorating it, progress with every step, and set up more and more complex routes each time! The warm, colorful world keeps you nice and cozy throughout the journey. There is no timer, no score, no rush. Play at your own pace, and take time to step back and admire your work. Toy Trains brings nothing but satisfaction and pleasure."

Be Creative – Try various options to solve open-ended challenges.

Express yourself – Decorate the land in your individual style.

Play with the world itself – Splash some water, move the trees, or melt over the cuteness of little Railies!

Go back in time – Experience the child-like joy and live through a nostalgic storyline.

Relax – There is no rush and no stress in the Toy Trains land.

Immerse – Feel all that and more in the most captivating way- VR!

