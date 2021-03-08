New Wave Reveals 1942 & 1943 Mini Arcade Cabinets

Fun news for fans of the Capcom titles 1942 and 1943, as both are getting mini arcade cabinets from New Wave. The company has released the 1942 X RepliCade and 1943 X RepliCade Overhaul Edition cabinets, designed to look like the originals down to the coin slot on the front and the artwork you'd find in arcades back in the day. Both of them also come with additional controllers as previous RepliCade cabinets have so you can do wireless gameplay at 1/6 scale, plus a way for you to connect to an HDTV for a big-screen feel. Both cabinets are on sale in pre-order now for $100 until March 16th before they go back to $120 each, with both expected to ship sometime this Summer.

1942 X RepliCade The 1942 X RepliCade cabinet is a faithful 1/6-scale recreation of the Romstar / Capcom 1942 lowboy arcade machine, with Japanese-style diecast metal coin slot, customizable DIP-switch and cabinet settings, added HDTV connectivity, and a bonus 1943 Mini Arcade Stick for simultaneous two-player gameplay. 1943 X RepliCade Overhaul Edition The 1943 X RepliCade Overhaul Edition contains the same classic games as the 1942 X RepliCade machine, but with extra design flairs on the 1/6-scale cabinet. The overhauled replica Dynamo cabinet features a unique coin door security bar, a mini bat-top joystick, microswitch buttons, yellow T-molding, customizable operator DIP-switch settings and more. Just like the 1942 cabinet, 1943 X RepliCade features HDTV connectivity and includes a bonus 1943 Mini Arcade Stick, which can be stored in the rear of the machine. New Wave is dedicated to recreating the authentic arcade experience with its line of premium collectibles, all of which replicate the features and vintage feel of the arcade machines we grew up with, in 1/6-scale. Both 1942 and 1943 X RepliCade cabinets come complete with authentic wood cabinet construction, illuminated marquee and cabinet accents, and premium LCD color screen in 3:4 aspect ratio (vertical orientation).