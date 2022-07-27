New Wave Reveals Food Fight & Classic Coke Machine Replicas

New Wave just revealed two new additions to their line of miniature replicas with a Food Fight arcade cabinet and two Coke machines. First off, the Food Fight cabinet comes from the RepliCade line of designs, as they have gone out of their way to create a 1/6 scale replica of the original arcade title. The cabinet is up for pre-order right now for $140, but as you can see, there are two options. The one with the yellow trim on the right is only available through pre-order and won't be for sale when it officially launches, you'll only be able to get the black trim design after that. Meanwhile, the company is also promoting the new Coke machines they have, again a 1/6 scale replica, only this is a mini-fridge where you can store either two cans or one bottle. What's more, they're offering it in both the Classic Coca-Cola and New Coke designs, for those who are feeling nostalgic either way. These are also going up for $140 a piece on pre-order.

Food Fight x RepliCade is a fully playable 1/6 scale replica of the original Food Fight arcade machine presented by New Wave! Food Fight was developed by General Computer Corporation (GCC) and released in 1983 by Atari. Food Fight x RepliCade features all the beautiful cabinet artwork, runs the original arcade ROM, and even includes a replica of the Banana-Top joystick that developer Jonathan Hurd used during field testing. Our Food Fight x RepliCade cabinet measures 12.375"H x 4.5"W x 5.75"D and weighs 3.0 lbs. This 1/6th scale machine matches your 12-inch collectible figures and fits perfectly on your bookshelf, bar or desk. Every detail of this brightly colored arcade classic has been painstakingly reproduced, including the wood cabinet, illuminated marquee and cabinet accents, diecast metal coin door, and professionally reproduced cabinet art printed on high quality 3M vinyl overlays. Food Fight x RepliCade features the original arcade ROM, fully customizable dipswitch settings, and precision replica control panel. Also features HDTV connectivity and external USB controller support so you can sit back and play on the big screen. Food Fight is fully licensed from Atari Inc.

New Wave is proud to present our 1/6 scale replica Coca-Cola Classic Vending Machine Mini Fridge! Re-experience authentic 1980s soda vending in your home, office or game room. Insert 2x Mini Coins (or press the Coin Credit Button twice), then press the lighted beverage selection button to dispense a chilled Coca-Cola Classic Mini Can prop! Open the illuminated front door to reveal a thermoelectric-powered mini fridge big enough to fit 2x 12-ounce cans or 1x bottle. Also great for chilling snacks, lunch, or cosmetics. Replica Coca-Cola Classic/New Coke vending machine in 1/6 scale (12.2in)

2x 12-ounce Can Capacity Thermoelectric Mini Fridge with shelf

Authentic reproduction, constructed with only quality materials

Magnetically sealed, Illuminated door with integrated prop Mini Can storage and Hopper

Functional mini coin mechanism, credit and drink selection push buttons

Replica dollar accepter (non-functional)

Era correct art and advertising slogan "You Can't Beat The Feeling!"

3-Way Power Switch

110v AC power (UL Certified)

Official Coca-Cola Licensed Product

100-Day New Wave Factory Warranty